Home Business Ying Kee Tea House Group (08241) Announces Interim Results Net Loss of HK$3.661 million, Down 23.54% YoY | Ying Kee Tea House Group_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Ying Kee Tea House Group (08241) Announces Interim Results Net Loss of HK$3.661 million, Down 23.54% YoY | Ying Kee Tea House Group_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Ying Kee Tea House Group (08241) Announces Interim Results Net Loss of HK$3.661 million, Down 23.54% YoY | Ying Kee Tea House Group_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Ying Kee Tea House Group(08241) announced its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a profit of HK$14.451 million, a year-on-year increase of approximately 0.4%; a net loss of HK$3.661 million, a year-on-year decrease of 23.54%; a loss per share of 1.01 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in net loss was mainly due to the government grants received by the Group during the reporting period.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  Shenzhen Mingdiao Decoration Co., Ltd. Announcement on the Progress of Using Part of Idle Own Funds to Purchase Financial Products_Investment Cycle_Revenue_Risk

You may also like

Tax bills: with the amnesty under the government’s...

Crude Oil Weekly Review: Oil recovers lost ground,...

Gas, the EU Commission: “Next week proposed on...

Demuth (CEO Bitpanda): FTX collapse represents moment of...

Spid activated by 63% of Italians: Pnrr target...

FTX starts the bankruptcy process. The deep cryptocurrency...

WeChat update!Support messages withdraw revisions within five minutes,...

Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric, range, price and versions of...

Sau San Tang (08200) Announces Interim Results, Shareholders’...

Packaging, costs and emissions for glass make reuse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy