Ying Kee Tea House Group(08241) announced its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a profit of HK$14.451 million, a year-on-year increase of approximately 0.4%; a net loss of HK$3.661 million, a year-on-year decrease of 23.54%; a loss per share of 1.01 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in net loss was mainly due to the government grants received by the Group during the reporting period.

