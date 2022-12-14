© Reuters.



Investing.com – The US November CPI released on Tuesday increased by 7.1% year-on-year, which was lower than market expectations and fell sharply from the previous value; the core CPI excluding food and energy costs increased by 6% year-on-year, which was lower than market expectations and the previous value.

With the decline in inflation data, the market’s confidence in the Fed’s slowdown in raising interest rates has increased. The authorities will discuss interest rates for two consecutive days starting from Wednesday. The market expects to raise interest rates by half a percentage point after the meeting, and pay attention to when the Fed will reach the peak of interest rates , and whether the peak exceeds 5%.

European and American stock markets

When the Federal Reserve held an interest rate meeting, US inflation in November was lower than expected, providing a rationale for the authorities to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, which stimulated the US stock market to rebound sharply on Tuesday.

In terms of U.S. debt, it fell 19.9 basis points to 3.4123% in response; those that are more sensitive to interest rates rushed to 24.27 basis points to 4.1327%, and fell 0.04% to 3.7346%.

As of the close, it rose 103 points or 0.3% to 34,108 points; rose 0.73% to 4,019 points; rose 1.01% to 11,256 points. In terms of futures, (NQZ2) is currently up 0.26%.

Among stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ: ) (Tesla ) closed down 4.09% after rebounding 4% from its November 2020 low; Amazon (NASDAQ: ), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: ) and Netflix ( NASDAQ:) rose 2.14%, 4.71%, and 1.63%, respectively. Chevron Corp (NYSE: ) jumped 2.29%, the top performer on the Dow, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: ) rebounded 1.52%. Pharmaceuticals company Amgen (NASDAQ: ) (Amgen ) slipped 1.63 percent, the biggest decliner on the Dow.

European stocks closed up 1.29% at 442 points; closed at 14,497 points, up 1.34% or 191 points; closed at 6,744 points, up 1.42% or 94 points; closed at 7,502 points, up 0.76% or 56 points.

In addition, the French industrial giant Schneider ( ) closed up 2.83% to 141.04 euros.

asian stock market

A-shares closed at 3,176 points, down 2 points or 0.09%, with a turnover of RMB 333.54 billion; at 11,323 points, down 75 points or 0.66%, with a turnover of RMB 482.902 billion; at 2,376 points, down 25 points or 1.05% .

It should also be noted that it fell 0.02% to 2.939%.

Hong Kong stocks closed up 132 points, or 0.68%, at 19,596 points; the full-day turnover of the market was only 124.088 billion yuan, the lowest since this month. It closed at 4,223 points, up 0.73%. Still need to pay attention, it closed at 19,665 points, down 24 points, 69 points higher than yesterday’s HSI closing price, with 34,871 contracts traded.

Other Asian stocks closed at 27,954 points, up 112 points or 0.4%; at 2,372 points, down less than 1 point or 0.03%; at 7,389 points, up 18 points or 0.25%; up 1.83%, at 1,056.43 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, the US inflation data was milder than expected. The market expects the Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, and the risk sentiment has increased. International oil prices have risen for two consecutive days, recording the largest single-day increase in more than a month. In addition, traders also said that oil prices had fallen by more than 10% before, and the good news led to a surge in short selling and liquidation orders, stimulating oil prices to rise.

Specifically, it rose $2.22, or 3.03%, to close at $75.39 a barrel; it rose $2.69, or 3.45%, to $80.68. Both futures posted their biggest one-day gains since Nov. 4.

It was down 1.74 percent at $6.841.

In the gold market, U.S. inflation data was moderate, and the market expected the Fed to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. The U.S. dollar exchange rate fell, and the international gold price rebounded to its highest level in nearly six months. It rose 1.9 percent to close at $1,825.5 an ounce, with an intraday high of $1,836.8, the highest level since June 27. It rose 1.61% to close at 1810.5.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, it once fell 1.47% to 103.586, and finally closed down 0.95% to 104.02, the largest single-day drop in nearly a week and a half.

It should be noted that it has regained $1.24 for the first time since mid-June, rising 1.4% to $1.2444; it rose 1.29% to $1.0675 at one point, closing at 1.0631, an increase of about 0.89%. In addition, it rose as much as 2.19% to 134.66 per dollar, and closed down 1.5% at 135.59.

As of press time, Investing.com’s market data shows that it has just pierced the 6.9700 yuan mark, the latest price is 6.9701 yuan, up 0.10% in the daily chart; the latest price is 6.9435 yuan, and the daily chart is down 0.48%.

In the end, the bomb rose 4.56%, heading straight for $18,000. However, according to data from research firm Nansen, the cryptocurrency trading platform Binance (Binance) had a net turnover of approximately US$3.7 billion in the past week, of which nearly US$2 billion was accounted for in the past 24 hours, mainly because another cryptocurrency platform FTX hit the market earlier. confidence. Binance said on Tuesday that the withdrawal of the stablecoin USDC was suspended during the platform’s “token swap.”

