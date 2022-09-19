© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing.com – This week (September 19-23) the focus of the market will turn, and at the same time, central banks of many countries will also discuss interest rates this week.

Investing.com’s tools show that financial markets are already pricing in a 15% chance of an extra-large, 100-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday, and an 85% chance of another 0.75 percent hike.

Last week, Goldman Sachs, a well-known investment bank, believed that the Federal Reserve will actively tighten monetary policy for the rest of the year. That has led Goldman to cut U.S. gross domestic product for 2023 and forecast a higher-than-expected rise in the unemployment rate — U.S. GDP is expected to grow 1.1% next year, down from a previous forecast of 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to the end of 2023 %.

European and American stock markets

Last Friday, US stocks ushered in the “four witch days”, and last Thursday, the global express giant FedEx (FedEx) issued a profit warning and withdrew its annual performance forecast. The company has been regarded as an economic barometer, so the news deepened. Investors’ worries about economic recession dragged down the gains of U.S. stocks in the earlier period, and was also not conducive to the investment atmosphere of European stocks.

In terms of U.S. stocks, it fell 139 points or 0.45% to 30,822 points; it fell 0.72% to 3,873 points; it fell 0.9% to 11,448 points. For the week, the Dow fell 4.13%; the benchmark fell 4.77%, the largest weekly decline since mid-June; the Nasdaq fell 5.48%.

In terms of individual stocks, the iPhone 14 was officially launched, but Apple Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AAPL) suffered a setback, closing down 1.1% on Friday.

Separately, Uber (NYSE: Uber) shares fell 3.62% on Friday after the company said on Thursday that its computer systems had been hacked and that it had alerted authorities. The company has shut down multiple internal systems in an attempt to determine the extent of the damage to its network.

And Roblox (NYSE:) also announced that the average bookings of daily active users in August fell by 14%-16%, and the stock fell 9.20% on the day;

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AstraZeneca) announced on Friday that its new crown drug Evusheld (a combination of the long-acting antibody tixagevimab and cilgavimab) has received proposed approval in the European Union, the news had little impact on the stock price .

European stocks closed down 1.58% at 408 points; closed at 12,741 points, down 1.66% or 215 points; closed at 6,077 points, down 1.31% or 80 points; closed at 7,236 points, down 0.62% or 45 points.

Asian stock markets

A shares: closed at 3126 points, down 73 points or 2.3%, with a turnover of 355.085 billion yuan; closed at 11261 points, down 265 points or 2.3%, with a turnover of 444.268 billion yuan; reported 2367 points, down 56 points or 2.34%. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 4.16% over the week, and the Shenzhen ChiNext gained 7.1% for the week.

Hong Kong stocks: Summarizing the whole week, a total of four trading days, down 600 points or 3.1%; for three consecutive weeks, down 1408 points or 7%; closing down 88 points or 1.36% at 6420, also a six-month closing low; It closed 104 points, or 2.65%, at 3,858 points, down 10.3% for three consecutive weeks.

commodity market

On the crude front, oil prices edged higher on Friday on concerns that sharp interest rate hikes would dampen global growth and demand for fuel. At $91.35 a barrel, up $0.51; at $85.11 a barrel, up $0.01, the price of WTI crude oil futures fell 1.9% for the week.

In gold markets, it rose $6.20, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,683.50 an ounce on Friday. Gold futures contracts fell 2.6% for the week in terms of the most active contracts, their fourth weekly decline in the past five weeks. Gold prices finally took a breather on Friday after a pause in the dollar’s rally, but last week’s strong dollar and expectations of a Fed rate hike have sent gold prices below $1,700, their worst week in four weeks.

Foreign exchange market

In currency markets, it edged lower on Friday but posted gains for the week as investors expected the Federal Reserve to maintain aggressive rate hikes this week. The dollar was down 0.1% on the day at 109.68 on Friday, up 0.6% for the week and up nearly 15% so far this year.

It was up 0.1 percent at $1.0008. It fell to a 37-year low of $1.1351 and was last down 0.5% at $1.1416.

On the data front, the final value of the Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP) in the euro zone rose 9.1% year-on-year in August, in line with expectations.

However, it fell 1.6% month-on-month, compared with an expected decline of 0.5%; a year-on-year decline of 5.4%, compared with an expected decline of 3.7%, the previous value fell by 3.4%, and the decline was far more than expected, which is considered to be the economic downturn Another sign of a recession, as a tightening cost of living squeezes households’ discretionary spending.

