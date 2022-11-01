© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing.com – The primary focus of the market this week will be the Fed rate meeting results (Tuesday and Wednesday), as well as the US non-farm payrolls data. At the same time, European inflation data is also a focus that cannot be ignored.

Among them, the market generally expects that the Fed will raise interest rates for the fourth time in a row by 0.75%. Because of the weak economic data released last week, the market speculates that the Fed will raise interest rates by 0.5% in December and the first two meeting of next year.

In addition, market expectations data also showed that non-farm payrolls in the United States may increase by 200,000 in October, down from 263,000 in the previous month, while the annualized increase in wages will also become more moderate. Analysts see a greater chance of a slowdown in the rate hike by the Fed in December if the data comes as expected.

Also need to pay attention, the Bank of England will meet interest rates on Thursday, the market expects, the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 0.75% to deal with 10% inflation. Last week, the chances of the Bank of England raising interest rates by 1 percentage point cooled after British Chancellor of the Exchequer Hou Junwei withdrew most of the tax cuts.

On Monday, the European Union will announce October inflation data, market expectations, the European Union’s October inflation rate will rise by 10.2% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the European Union will also release third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Monday. The market expects the EU’s GDP to maintain a slight growth in the third quarter before falling into contraction in the fourth quarter.

European and American stock markets

The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Friday that personal spending increased by 0.6% in September, an increase of 0.4% larger than expected The monthly increase of 4.9% accelerated to 5.1%, lower than the expected 5.2%, and the monthly increase slowed by 0.1 percentage points to 0.5%, which was in line with expectations; while personal income rose 0.4% in September, also in line with expectations.

In terms of U.S. stocks, on Friday, they soared 2.59% to 32,861 points, the sixth consecutive day of gains; they rose 2.46% to 3,901 points; they rose 2.87% to 11,102 points. For the whole week, the Dow jumped 5.72%; the benchmark index jumped 3.95%, the largest two-week rise since November 2020, with a cumulative two-week increase of 8.87%; the Nasdaq earned 2.24%.

In terms of individual stocks, let’s first look at technology stocks. Amazon’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast was worse than expected. Its share price fell by as much as 12% during the session, but it still dropped 6.8% at the close, and its market value fell below the $1 trillion mark; Affected by the U.S. dollar, earnings still beat expectations, and revenue was also recorded. The stock price jumped 7.56%, with a maximum increase of 8.78%; Meta, which plummeted after announcing its results a few days ago, rose 1.29%.

In addition, Intel’s commitment to slash spending, stimulated the stock price to rise 10.66%, the largest increase in the Dow component. Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported good results, and their stock prices rose 2.91% and 1.16% respectively.

This week will be the peak performance release period for Wall Street’s blue-chip stocks, with 150 S&P 500 constituents releasing quarterly results, including Eli Lilly, ConocoPhillips, Uber, AMD, Qualcomm, Airbnb, Starbucks, and more.

In terms of European stocks, the market continued to digest the news that the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.75% earlier. European stocks fell first and then rose on Friday, closing up 0.14% to 410 points; to close at 13243 points, up 0.24%; to close at 6273 points, rebounding 0.46 %; closed at 7047 points, down 0.37%.

Asian stock markets

A shares: Last Friday, the whole day closed at 2915 points, down 2.25%, with a turnover of 385.261 billion yuan; it closed at 10401 points, down 3.24%, with a turnover of 524.397 billion yuan; at 2250 points, down 3.71%. To sum up the whole week, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 4.05%.

Hong Kong stocks: Last Friday closed down 3.7% at 14,863 points, the lowest since April 28, 2009, down 8.3% for the whole week, and 16.2% for three consecutive weeks; Points, a 14-year low, to close at 5,028, down 213 points or 4.1%; to close at 2,822, down 5.6%, down 20.3% for three consecutive weeks.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, it fell 1.23% to close at US$95.77, up 2.43% for the week; it fell 1.32% to close at US$87.9 per barrel, up 3.35% for the week.

Last Friday, crude oil traders’ speculation about a slowdown in crude oil demand intensified, and international oil prices stopped rising for three consecutive days. However, the deadline for the EU to ban Russian oil imports (December 5) is approaching, and the market is concerned about the supply outlook, limiting the decline in oil prices.

Separately, Commerzbank pointed out that an output survey by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be released next week, which may reveal a slight decline in output, but is expected to fall significantly in November due to the decision to cut production.

In the gold market, it closed down $20.8 or 1.25% on Friday to $1,644.8 an ounce, the lowest since last Thursday; it fell 1.08% to close at $1,645.7 an ounce, an intraday low of $1,637.7.

In the absence of leading news in the market, the dollar exchange rate rose slightly, dragging down the international gold price, and the consecutive days of decline extended to two days. Market participants have not yet had a clear view on the performance of gold prices this week.

Foreign exchange market

In currency markets, it eased slightly to 110.77 this morning. Expectations that the Fed will slow the pace of interest rate hikes and worries about a global economic recession have grown, but risk-off factors such as geopolitical situations have always supported the dollar.

Down 0.1% to $0.9955, the euro fell more than 1% on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points as expected, but took a more dovish tone on the rate outlook. Last week, the euro gained around 0.93%.

It rose 0.39% to $1.1609, up about 2.65% for the week.

It fell more than 1% on Friday after the Bank of Japan bucked other major central banks by sticking to ultra-low interest rates

