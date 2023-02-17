© Reuters.



Investing.com – On Thursday, a number of U.S. data came out, with the producer price index (PPI) rising stronger than expected, but manufacturing data was weak. Some Fed officials reiterated that interest rates should be raised to a restrictive level as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Labor announced that although the year-on-year increase in the producer price index (PPI) in January fell from 6.5% in December to 6%, it was higher than the expected 5.4%; it rose sharply by 0.7% month-on-month, the fastest growth rate since June last year. The increase was also higher than the expected 0.4%, reflecting the increase in energy costs. During the period, the core PPI rose by 5.4% year-on-year, which was higher than the expected growth of 4.9%, and the monthly increase accelerated to 0.5%, which was higher than the expected increase of 0.3%.

In other data, U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ended Feb. 11 fell by 1,000 to 194,000, missing expectations by 200,000.

In addition, dragged down by the continuous rise in mortgage interest rates, U.S. housing starts fell for five consecutive months in January, the longest decline since 2009, falling 4.5% month-on-month to an annual rate of 1.309 million, which was 1.355 million less than expected.

It should also be noted that Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, delivered a speech, believing that the Fed actually has sufficient reasons to raise interest rates by 0.5% at the beginning of this month. If inflation remains high, the authorities are ready to push up interest rates again. And she did not change the view that interest rates need to rise above 5% and maintain for a period of time.

European and American stock markets

First of all, look at the national debt, which rose by 5.8 basis points at the end of the period to 3.865%, a new high since December 30; at 4.6592; at 4.0705%.

As of the closing bell, it closed down 431 points or 1.26% to 33,696 points; 1.38% lower to 4,090 points; and 1.78% lower to 11,855 points. In terms of futures index, (NQZ2) is currently down 0.41%.

It should be noted that among the heavyweight technology stocks, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ) shares fell 2.25%, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: ) both fell 2.66%, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: ) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: ) also slipped 3 percent.

Meanwhile, earnings from companies reporting on Thursday were mixed, with Paramount Global Class B (NASDAQ: ) , which was just bought by Berkshire Hathaway, seeing its share price drop as earnings were dragged down by advertising cuts. 4.27%; Meanwhile, Disney (NYSE: ) retreated 3.12%, the largest decliner for the Dow constituents. On the other hand, streaming equipment maker Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ) sang a positive outlook, and its stock price soared 11.15%. On the other hand, e-commerce Shopify Inc (NYSE: ) had a worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue outlook, and its stock price dropped 15.92%; Cisco Systems The company (HK:) raised its full-year performance forecast, and its stock price jumped 5.24% against the trend, making it the strongest Dow component stock.

European stocks rebounded by 0.19% to 465 points, which was up 0.75% in the market; closed at 15,533 points, gaining 0.18% or 27 points; closed at 7,366 points, rebounded 0.89% or 65 points, once rose to 7,387 points in the session , hit a record high in the current market, an increase of 1.2%; broke through the 8,000 point barrier, and closed at 8,012 points, up 0.18% or 14 points.

It is worth noting that banking stocks climbed 2.24% in European stock markets on Thursday. Among them, Standard Chartered Group (02888) last year’s pre-tax statutory profit increased by 28% year-on-year, and the final dividend was 14 US cents. The annual dividend increased by 50%. The stock price of Standard Chartered London rose, closing up 4.11% to 759.2 pence; Commerzbank’s profit in the fourth quarter of last year rose 12% year-on-year, and its performance was better than expected.

In addition, the French industrial giant Schneider ( ) reported 156 euros, up 0.88%.

asian stock market

A shares closed at 3249 points, down 31 points or 0.96%, with a turnover of 468.383 billion yuan; at 11907 points, down 156 points or 1.3%, with a turnover of 724.618 billion yuan; at 2512 points, down 34 points or 1.36%.

It should also be noted that it fell 0.27% to 2.918%.

Hong Kong stock market closed up 175 points or 0.84% ​​to 20,987 points; hit 7,089 points, up 71 points or 1%; intraday surged 4.3%, closed up only 1.8% to 4,367 points; needs attention, closed at 21,039 points, up 32 points, 51 points higher than yesterday’s HSI closing price, with 18,535 contracts traded.

Other Asian stocks closed at 27,696 points, up 194 points or 0.71%; closed at 2,475 points, up 47 points or 1.96%; closed at 7,620 points, up 61 points or 0.82%. It rose 1.14% to 1055.26 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, the U.S. inflation data was mixed, and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate peak may be higher than expected. International oil prices softened on Thursday. Closing data showed that it was as low as US$77.92 per barrel, and closed down 10 cents or 0.13% to US$78.49 per barrel; it also fell 0.28% to US$85.14.

51.745 euros; 2.415 dollars.

In the gold market, the PPI data was strong, and some Fed officials raised the possibility of a one-time interest rate hike by half a percentage point. The news was not good for gold prices. However, the fall of the US dollar exchange rate still helped the international gold price to rebound from a one-month low.

Specifically, it fell to a one-month low on Thursday, closing up $6.5, or 0.4%, at $1,851.8 an ounce; down 0.02%, closing at $1,836, as low as $1,827.2 during the session, a drop of 0.5%.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, it fell by as much as 0.38% to 103.53 and stabilized at the end; it once fell by 0.25% to a low of 134.51 per dollar.

In terms of commodity currencies, Australia’s employment data was not good, and it once fell 0.93% to 68.41 US cents.

As of press time, Investing.com’s market data showed that it was reported at 6.8782; it was reported at 6.8670.

Finally, it rushed to an 8-month high, rising by more than 10% to about 25,200 US dollars.

