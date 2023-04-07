© Reuters



Investing.com – A flurry of recent U.S. data has raised fears of a recession and fueled bets that the Federal Reserve may slow rate hikes.

The United States announced on Wednesday that the “small non-agricultural” ADP added 145,000 jobs in March, which was worse than expected. The cooling labor market has supported investors’ view that the Fed may not need to raise interest rates further.

Next, investors will pay attention to the March non-farm payrolls report released on Friday (7th). Economists polled by Reuters predict that the United States will add 240,000 new jobs in March. Evercore ISI analyst Stan Shipley previously judged: “The lower-than-expected ADP data, combined with reference to other labor market indicators, indicates that labor market growth has deteriorated, suggesting that Friday’s non-farm payrolls report may be lukewarm.”

European and American stock markets

U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as the “small non-agricultural” ADP employment data was far worse than expected. At the same time, the U.S. trade deficit widened, and fears of economic recession swept Wall Street, leading to strong risk aversion in the market.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, advises: “Recession risks have increased, and the outlook for equities is challenging. As the economic slowdown becomes more pronounced, investors should prepare for a peak in interest rates by considering bond opportunities.”

As of the close, it rose 80.34 points, or 0.24%, to close at 33,482.72; fell 10.22 points, or 0.25%, to close at 4,090.38; fell 129.46 points, or 1.07%, to close at 11,996.86. In terms of futures, (NQZ2) is currently down 0.32%.

In terms of individual stocks, it is worth noting that regional bank Western Alliance Bancorp Alliance Western Bank (NYSE: ) plunged 12.38% to $29.37 per share. The bank’s latest financial documents did not provide an explicit update on deposit balances, sparking investor skepticism and a sell-off.

Nvidia Inc (NASDAQ: ) tumbled 2.08% to $268.81 per share as Alphabet subsidiary Google released details of its fourth-generation dedicated TPU chip, which it claims is more powerful and energy-efficient than Nvidia’s A100.

Elsewhere, Apple (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.13% to $163.76 per share. Reports have suggested that Apple’s long-rumored first mixed-reality headset will be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Finally, Kaishike (NASDAQ: ) said in a statement on Wednesday (5th) that after excluding the impact of changes in oil prices, same-store sales in the United States increased only slightly by 0.9% in March, the smallest increase since April 2020. Lockdown measures have been adopted due to the outbreak of the epidemic. This is also the continuous slowdown of market-opening customers in the past two months. The stock closed down slightly by 0.12% to $497.13 on Wednesday, and fell about 2.3% after hours.

In terms of European stocks, it was reported at 15520 points, down 83 points or 0.53%; at 7316 points, down 28 points or 0.39%; at 7662 points, up 28 points or 0.37%.

In addition, the French industrial giant Schneider ( ) fell 3.77% to 142.86 euros.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, crude oil futures prices closed mixed on Wednesday, closing slightly higher, up 5 cents or nearly 0.1%, to close at $84.99 a barrel; while they closed slightly lower after rising for 4 consecutive trading days, down 10 cents Or 0.1 percent, it settled at $80.61 a barrel. Meanwhile, prices rose 2.3 percent to settle at $2.155 per million Btu.

Crude oil prices have found support this week as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to cut oil production over the weekend, amid expectations of tighter supplies.

In the gold market, gold futures fell slightly on Wednesday and paused after two consecutive days of gains, but still held the view of $2,000. The price fell by $2.60, or 0.1%, to $2,035.60 an ounce, and the intraday peak had risen to $2,049.20.

In addition, it hit another 13-month high, rising 0.65% to $2,032.9 an ounce, less than $50 from the record of $2,075.47 set in August 2020.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, as investors reduced their short positions and took profits on the eve of the release of the non-agricultural employment report, it rose 0.33% to 101.92 on Wednesday (5th), rebounding from a two-month low, stopping the second consecutive decline, but The outlook remains weak.

Also due to the impact of poor data, it once fell by 7.59 basis points to 3.2627%, the lowest level since September 12 last year, and fell 18.33 basis points to 3.642%, which is sensitive to interest rates.

It should be noted that it fell 0.5% to $1.0902, almost giving up yesterday’s gains, depreciating more than 0.3% to $1.2457.

In terms of commodity currencies, after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept the policy rate unchanged, it fell for two consecutive days, falling 0.45% to $0.6722. Meanwhile, it edged up 0.1 percent to $0.6314, extending its record seven-week high. New Zealand’s central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates by 2 yards a few days ago, raising interest rates to more than 14-year highs.

It fell for the third straight session, down about 0.3 percent to 131.28 yen.

Finally, Zeng rose 1.82% to nearly $28,800.

