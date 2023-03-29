© Reuters.



Investing.com – The U.S. Congress held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the banking crisis. Concerns over the banking crisis eased. U.S. stock players resisted overnight. The U.S. dollar index weakened and gold prices rose.

In terms of economic data, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose to 104.2 in March, better than the 101 expected by economists and 103.4 before February. The data revealed that Americans are more optimistic about the business environment and the outlook for the labor market.

European and American stock markets

U.S. stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, financial stocks sluggish, while technology stocks continued Monday’s decline, all three major indexes closed down.

As of the close, it fell 37.83 points, or 0.12%, to close at 32,394.25 points; fell 6.26 points, or 0.16%, to close at 3,971.27 points; fell 52.76 points, or 0.45%, to close at 11,716.08 points. In terms of futures index, (NQZ2) is currently up 0.32%.

What needs attention is that the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives held the first hearing on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. The three major financial regulators revealed the blueprint for the next reform. The collapse demonstrated the need to strengthen the resilience of the banking system and the need for stricter capital and liquidity standards for banks with assets above $100 billion.

In terms of individual stocks, Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba (NYSE:) Group, announced on Tuesday that its business will be split into six major groups, and independent financing and listing plans will be carried out depending on the situation. Alibaba soared 14.26% to $98.40 per share. It was the best single-day performance since June 2022.

In terms of European stocks, the market closed slightly down by 0.06% at 444 points; at 15142 points, a rebound of 0.09% or 14 points; at 7088 points, a rebound of 0.14% or 10 points; at 7484 points, an increase of 0.17% or 12 points.

In terms of individual stocks, banking stocks rose 0.7%, UBS (UBS) shares rose 1.7%, Credit Suisse (Credit Suisse) rose 0.7%, and Deutsche Bank retreated 1.5%. However, Andrea Enria, chair of the European Central Bank’s banking supervisory committee, said on Tuesday he was concerned about a sell-off in Deutsche Bank’s shares over the weekend, suggesting investors were on edge and could be drawn into the credit-default swap (CDS). Intimidated by the movements of the small market.

In addition, the French industrial giant Schneider ( ) rose 0.76% to 146.08 euros.

asian stock market

A shares closed at 3245 points, down 6 points or 0.19%, with a turnover of 396.883 billion yuan; at 11564 points, down 83 points or 0.72%, with a turnover of 607.318 billion yuan; at 2369 points, down 28 points or 1.2%.

Hong Kong stocks closed at 19,784 points, up 216 points or 1.11%; closed at 6,729 points, up 81 points or 1.2%; rose 0.9%, to close at 4,144 points.

In terms of other Asian stocks, it closed at 27518 points, up 41 points or 0.15%; at 2434 points, up 25 points or 1.07%; at 7219 points, up 75 points or 1.06%; up 0.22%, at 1058.82 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, the price rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to close at $73.20 a barrel, the highest closing price of WTI since March 13 in the most recent month; the price rose 53 cents, or 0.7%, to close at $78.65 a barrel, also closed 2-week high.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil prices was due to the easing of investor concerns about the banking sector, which would help improve economic growth prospects and thus boost oil demand.

On natural gas, natural gas futures tumbled to their lowest in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday after falling nearly 6% on Monday to a one-month low, with analysts blaming lower demand expectations as weather forecasts pointed to more severe weather in parts of the U.S. Spring-like weather is common.

Specifically, the April contract fell 2.8% to settle at $2.03 per million Btu, the lowest close since Sept. 22, 2020, for the front-month natural gas futures, which expired on Wednesday. Meanwhile, natural gas futures for May delivery settled at $2.147 per million Btu on Tuesday, higher than those for April delivery.

In the gold market, a weaker dollar pushed gold prices higher on Tuesday, breaking out of a daily decline. However, the improvement in the outlook for the banking industry and the ebb of safe-haven demand limited the gains in gold prices. By Tuesday’s close, prices were up $19.70, or 1%, at $1,973.50 an ounce.

Foreign exchange market

In currency markets, it fell 0.42% to 102.42. The index has fallen more than 3 percent since hitting a three-month high earlier this month.

It should be noted that it rose nearly 0.5% to $1.234, hovering near a two-month high. The Bank of England said Britain was not feeling the pressure associated with Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. They rose as euro zone government bond yields rose, rising more than 0.4 percent to $1.0843.

In terms of safe-haven currencies, it rose 0.5 percent to 130.86 yen to the dollar on Tuesday, regaining most of the previous session’s losses. With Japan’s fiscal year coming to an end on Friday (31st), some analysts pointed out that Japanese companies may strengthen their balance sheets by selling foreign bonds.

Finally, it rose nearly 1 percent to $27,311.2 on Tuesday, recovering from losses in the previous session. On Monday, Bitcoin fell 3%. In addition to being sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) due to Binance and its founders, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange also reported technical problems on Monday, which forced some businesses to interruption.

