© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing.com – Investment sentiment in global markets was boosted on Monday after Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, withdrew almost all tax cuts in the “mini-budget”, a move that helped restore confidence in improving finances and controlling inflation.

Need to pay attention on Tuesday, the US stock market will have a number of important companies to release financial reports: including, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: ), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: ) and other companies will release financial reports before the market. Earnings reports from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: ) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) will follow.

European and American stock markets

In terms of U.S. stocks, as of the close, it rose 1.86% to 30,185 points; it rose 2.65% to 3,677 points; it rose 3.43% to 10,675 points.

In terms of individual stocks, Bank of America (NYSE: ) announced on Monday that profit attributable to shareholders in the third quarter of this year was $6.579 billion, down 9.38% year-on-year, and earnings per share were $0.81, higher than the expected $0.78. During the period, revenue was US$24.502 billion, up 7.63% year-on-year; net interest income was US$13.871 billion, up 23.9% year-on-year. The news spurred the stock price up 6.06%.

In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: ) announced on Monday that it has completed the transfer of its 30% stake in the Russian Sakhalin-1 project, with a total value of $4 billion, and the company will completely withdraw from the Russian market.

There is also news that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating whether the security designs of Visa (NYSE: ) and Mastercard (NYSE: ) are involved in preventing fair competition in the market.

However, it should be noted that data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed that manufacturing activity in New York state fell sharply in October, and manufacturers were pessimistic about business conditions for the next six months. Specific data showed that the manufacturing index, which measures current business conditions, fell to minus 9.1 in October, compared with expectations of minus 4. It is important to note that manufacturers are generally pessimistic about the outlook for the next six months. The future business conditions index was minus 1.8 in October, compared with 8.2 in September.

European stocks closed at 398 points, rebounded 1.83%; closed at 12,649 points, up 1.7%; closed at 6,040 points, up 1.83%; closed at 6,920 points, up 0.9%.

Asian stock markets

A shares: On Monday, it closed at 3,084 points, up 0.42%, with a turnover of 349.214 billion yuan; the whole day closed at 11,162 points, up 0.36%, with a turnover of 458.064 billion yuan; at 2,435 points, up less than 0.03%.

Hong Kong stocks: On Monday, it closed up 0.15% at 16,612 points, with a market turnover of 95.763 billion yuan; it closed up 3 points at 5,633 points; it closed down 0.2% at 3,200 points.

In terms of individual stocks, BYD Co. (HK: ) expects a profit of 9.1 billion to 9.5 billion yuan in the first three quarters of this year, an increase of 2.72 times to 2.89 times year-on-year, and a profit of 2.443 billion yuan in the same period last year. In the third quarter alone, the expected profit is 5.505 billion to 5.905 billion yuan, an increase of 3.34 times to 3.65 times year-on-year; the profit in the same period last year was 1.27 billion yuan.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, the risk of global recession still exists, the supply and demand of crude oil is uncertain, and international oil prices have repeatedly declined slightly. It closed down 1 cent, or 0.01%, at $91.62 a barrel; it closed down 0.17% at $85.46 a barrel on Monday.

In addition, the official entry into force of the European Union’s ban on Russian oil imports is approaching on December 5, and the oil market has also been affected.

In the gold market, the dollar fell, and the international gold price rose slightly on Monday, closing at $1,664, up 0.9%. The US dollar is still the main factor affecting the price of gold.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Hou Junwei announced that almost all the “mini-budget” tax cuts that had caused financial market turmoil earlier were withdrawn, hoping to restore investors’ confidence in the British economy. The news stimulated a sharp rebound in the British financial market, the price of treasury bills rose, and the bond interest rate fell sharply accordingly. The exchange rate rebounded by more than 2% and was reported at 1.1348 at the end, still up 1.54%.

Meanwhile, it fell 0.82% to 112.11.

Elsewhere, it rose 1.19% to $0.9838, its strongest level since Oct. 6.

It fell, hitting another 32-year low at 148.97 per dollar. Market participants speculate that the Bank of Japan will once again intervene in the market to prevent the yuan from falling.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

(Editor: Li Shanwen)