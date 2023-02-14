© Reuters.



Investing.com – The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Tuesday, and the data may confirm that inflation is not over, thus dashing market speculation that the Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes.

The market currently expects that the CPI in the United States will rise by 0.5% month-on-month in January, the highest increase in three months, while the core CPI will rise by 0.4%, the same as the previous month, and will rise by 5.5% year-on-year, the lowest level since the end of 2021.

It should also be noted that the New York Fed said on Monday that Americans still expect higher inflationary pressures in the near term and more moderate long-term inflation in January, and people also lowered their expectations for future income growth.

European and American stock markets

In terms of national debt, it is currently reported at 3.698 percent; at 4.5111 percent; at 3.9026 percent.

As of the close, the market closed up 376 points or 1.11% to 34,245 points, climbing for the second consecutive trading day; rebounded 1.14% to 4,137 points; rose 1.48% to 11,891 points. In terms of futures, (NQZ2) is currently down 0.07%.

In terms of individual stocks, it was reported that Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: ) planned to start a new round of layoffs after November last year, and its stock price rose 3.03%.

In addition, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) was praised by brokers, and its stock price rose 3.12%, making it the largest gainer among the Dow components.

There were also reports that Qatari investors were about to make a takeover proposal for the Premier League team Manchester United.

Finally, the stock price of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: ) tumbled as much as 6% at one point, narrowing its losses to 1.21% on the back of concerns over the increased regulation of the cryptocurrency market.

European stocks rebounded 0.9% to 462 points; closed at 15397 points, a rebound of 0.58% or 89 points; closed at 7208 points, gaining 1.11% or 78 points; closed at 7947 points, up 0.83% or 65 points.

It should be noted that the EU expects the Eurozone to avoid a recession this year. The European Commission lowered its forecast for the annual rate of inflation in the euro zone this year from 6.1% previously expected to 5.6%, and next year’s inflation rate is expected to be 2.5%, lower than the previous forecast of 2.6%. The European Union has also raised its forecast for the economic growth rate of the euro zone this year from 0.3% to 0.9%, and it is expected that the growth rate in 2024 will remain unchanged at 1.5%.

In addition, the French industrial giant Schneider ( ) closed up 2.29% overnight to 153.46 euros.

asian stock market

A-shares closed at 3284 points, up 23 points or 0.72%, with a turnover of 397.011 billion yuan; closed at 12113 points, up 136 points or 1.14%, with a turnover of 582.132 billion yuan; at 2573 points, up 28 points or 1.1%.

It should also be noted that it is currently down 0.20%; it is currently at 2.917%.

Hong Kong stocks closed down 26 points at 21,164 points; up 18 points at 7,144 points; up 12 points or 0.3% at 4,374 points; still need to pay attention, closed at 21,340 points, up 164 points, higher than the closing price of the Hang Seng Index yesterday Water 176 points, 12250 contracts were traded.

Other Asian stocks closed at 27,427 points, down 243 points or 0.88%; at 2,452 points, down 17 points or 0.69%; at 7,614 points, down 16 points or 0.22%; down 0.80%, at 1,040.40 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, the impact of Russia’s production cut news on the oil market has subsided, and international oil prices have repeatedly risen slightly. It closed up 42 cents, or 0.52%, at $80.14 a barrel; it closed up 22 cents, or 0.25%, at $86.61 a barrel.

Currently at €51.620; at $2.447.

In the gold market, it closed down 0.6% at $1,863.5 an ounce, the lowest since early last month; it was at $1,853.7 an ounce, down 0.7%.

Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, pointed out that the market expects the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for January to be released on Tuesday, which may become an indicator of the outlook for the Fed’s monetary policy. , affecting the performance of gold prices.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, it turned from up to down, and closed at 103.27 on Monday, a decrease of about 0.29%.

It should be noted that it rose 0.67% to $1.2134; it rose 0.4% to $1.0719 in late New York trading on Monday.

It rose as high as 132.91 yen intraday on Monday, the highest since Jan. 6.

As of press time, Investing.com’s market data shows that the current report is 6.8199, and the current report is 6.8232.

Finally, it slipped 1.5% in the tail, standing above $21,600.

