Investing.com – On Thursday, the United States announced that the number of people claiming unemployment benefits at the beginning of last week increased more than expected, and the weak labor market may prevent the Federal Reserve from letting go and accelerating the pace of interest rate hikes.

Specific data show that as of the week of March 4, the United States added 211,000 people, higher than the 195,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters. Although it is still at a historically low level, the increase is the largest since December last year.

It should also be noted that according to market surveys, the report released on Friday will show that 205,000 new jobs were created in February, far lower than the 517,000 in January and market expectations. The release next Tuesday is also the key to the Fed’s decision. It is estimated that the CPI in February will increase by 0.4% month-on-month. If the job market remains strong and inflation remains high, U.S. bond yields may rise further, thereby boosting the dollar.

European and American stock markets

Although the latest unemployment benefits data brought a glimmer of hope, before the release of the non-agricultural employment report, the market risk aversion was strong. Many investors worried that the upcoming report may prompt the Fed’s hawks to raise interest rates. The main US stock index on Thursday (9th) Drive high and drive low.

First look at the U.S. debt, which is currently reported at 3.864 percent; currently reported at 4.7879 percent; then reported at 4.0379 percent.

As of the close, it fell 543 points or 1.66% to 32,254 points; fell 1.85% to 3,918 points; fell 2.05% to 11,338 points. In terms of futures index, (NQZ2) is currently down 0.37%.

Among individual stocks, the SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSE: ) tumbled 8.11%. American cryptocurrency-friendly bank Silvergate (NYSE: ) announced that it will shut down its banking business and voluntarily liquidate assets in an orderly manner in accordance with regulatory procedures, emphasizing that all user deposits will be fully repaid. Affected by the news, the stock price fell by 42.16% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, SVB Financial (NASDAQ: ) announced Thursday that it plans to raise more than $2 billion to help offset bond sales losses. The news caused the stock to melt down several times in the intraday session on Thursday, closing 60.41% to $106.04 per share, the biggest drop since 1998.

On the technology front, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) slipped 1.49% to $150.59 per share. Apple has actually spread many rumors about Face ID under the screen very early on. Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), revealed that this design will first appear on the iPhone 17 Pro, not the iPhone 16 Pro.

On the other hand, Tesla (NASDAQ: ) tumbled 4.99% to $172.92 per share. However, Cathie Wood, known as the “Goddess of Stocks”, continued to enter the market in a crisis. ARK Invest, her subsidiary, bought 51,960 shares of Tesla during Tesla’s sharp drop on Wednesday, worth more than 1,200 yuan. Ten thousand U.S. dollars.

Also of concern is that General Motors (NYSE: ) announced a voluntary employee separation plan on Thursday. Employees who voluntarily leave their jobs will receive one-time compensation and other compensation based on their working years, which is expected to generate $1.5 billion in pre-tax expenses. The last time the company launched a global voluntary separation program was between 2018 and 2019, when about 18,000 people left their jobs voluntarily.

Finally, industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: ) bucked the trend by gaining 5.28% to $91.56 per share on Thursday. The company offered a surprise at its 2023 investor conference, saying its power business is on a long-term path to strong profitability, reaffirming its 2023 guidance to include high-single-digit organic revenue growth, adjusted net per share Earnings were $1.60 to $2, above market expectations of $1.95, and free cash flow was $3.4 billion to $4.2 billion.

In terms of European stocks, the decline narrowed to 0.22%, reported 459 points; closed at 15633 points, a slight increase of 0.01% or 1 point; closed at 7315 points, down 0.12% or 8 points; closed at 7879 points, retreated 0.63% or 49 points .

In addition, the French industrial giant Schneider ( ) rose 1.59% to 157.60 euros.

asian stock market

A shares closed at 3,276 points, down 7 points or 0.22%, with a turnover of RMB 328.826 billion; at 11,579 points, down 18 points or 0.16%, with a turnover of RMB 427.828 billion; at 2,372 points, down 4 points or 0.21%.

It should also be noted that it is currently down 0.78%; it is currently reported at 2.902%.

Hong Kong stocks closed down 125 points or 0.63% to 19,925 points; closed at 6,649 points, down 77 points or 1.15%; fell below the 4,000-point mark, closed at 3,930 points, down 58 points or 1.46%; still need attention, closed at 19,672 points, down 263 points, 254 points lower than yesterday’s HSI closing price of 19,925 points, with 18,250 contracts traded.

Other Asian stocks closed at 28623 points, up 178 points or 0.63%; at 2419 points, down 12 points or 0.53%; at 7514 points, up 10 points or 0.14%; up 0.93%, at 1,050.28 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, crude oil futures prices fell for the third consecutive day on Thursday (9th), as Fed Chairman Powell warned that interest rate hikes this week may be higher than previously expected and faster, putting pressure on oil prices, which have fallen nearly 5% so far this week. %.

Among them, it fell 94 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $75.72 a barrel, the lowest closing price of the front-month contract since February 27; it fell $1.07, or 1.3%, to close at $81.59 a barrel, the lowest closing price of the front-month contract since February 27. The lowest closing price since March 22.

Natural gas fell 0.3% to close at $2.543 per million Btu. It should be noted that the IEA released on Thursday that U.S. natural gas supply fell by 84 billion cubic feet last week, in line with the average expectation of analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. After the release of the data, natural gas futures held on to most of their early gains, but ended slightly lower as energy markets fell overall.

In the gold market, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the United States at the beginning of last week increased more than market expectations, slightly diluting the possibility of an aggressive rate hike by the Fed. It was up $16, or 0.9%, at $1,834.60 an ounce. The lower U.S. dollar also makes dollar-denominated gold easier to buy and more attractive to overseas buyers. It rebounded 0.99% in the late period to trade at $1831.7 an ounce.

Foreign exchange market

In currency markets, the U.S. reported earlier that the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, fueling investors’ hopes that a weak labor market will reduce the chances of the Fed resuming the pace of interest rate hikes. It fell 0.36% to 105.28 on Thursday (9th), retreating from a three-month high hit on Wednesday.

It should be noted that it rose more than 0.3% to $1.0579, rebounding from a two-month low hit on Wednesday; it was one of the best-performing major currencies on Thursday, rising more than 0.6% to $1.1918.

As Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is about to end his last interest rate meeting in office, the Japanese Yen ended its three-day losing streak and rose 0.87% to 136.11 Yen to 1 U.S. dollar by the time of writing.

As of press time, Investing.com’s market data shows that it is currently reported at 6.9691; at 6.9647.

Finally, shares fell sharply by 8.5% to a 3-week low of around $20,200.

