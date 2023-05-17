Yingwei Financial Market Express: US economic data is mixed, debt ceiling negotiations are still “foggy” Supplied by Investing.com



© Reuters.



Investing.com – Markets were still awaiting negotiations on the U.S. debt ceiling on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that the U.S. Department of Commerce released retail sales data for April on Tuesday. The country’s April retail sales rose 0.4% month-on-month, lower than market forecasts (0.8%), and the previous value was revised up to fall 0.7%. Core retail sales rose 0.4% month-on-month in April, in line with market expectations, and the previous value was revised up to drop 0.5%. The details of the data suggest that consumer trends remain solid, showing that consumer spending remained strong early in the second quarter. On the same day, the United States announced that industrial production increased by 1% in April, which was easily better than expected.

Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said: “Today’s reports have given mixed signals, but overall they are positive. Even so, given the dark clouds ahead, we think the Fed will still be in 6 Stand still at the monthly meeting.”

In addition, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin (Thomas Barkin) emphasized on Tuesday that interest rates will remain high for a longer period of time. He agreed with the “optionality” (optionality) implied in the latest Fed statement, but if Inflation is still high, and he does not rule out supporting further interest rate hikes. The market interprets this statement as hawkish, which is also the message sent by many Fed officials in the past week.

European and American stock markets

The U.S. stock market was under pressure on Tuesday, with volatile performance due to uncertain prospects for the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and poor earnings reports from companies such as Home Depot. As of the close, it still fell 336 points or 1.01% to 33012 points; fell 0.64% to 4109 points; turned down 0.18% to 12343 points.

In terms of individual stocks, Home Depot (NYSE:)( Home Depot ) closed up 2.15 percent at $282.33 a share. The company’s first-quarter revenue fell short of expectations and cut its full-year performance forecast. The data showed that last quarter’s revenue hit the biggest loss in more than 20 years, and it revised down its financial forecast for this year, as consumers postponed home renovations and reduced purchases of big-ticket items such as Patio set and grill.

Elsewhere, Microsoft (NASDAQ: ) led tech stocks higher on Tuesday after EU antitrust regulators approved Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. AMD is favored by hedge fund funds, and it has restrained some of the decline in semiconductors.

Electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: ) (Tesla) held a shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Shares rose as much as 1.9 percent at one point before evaporating most of the gains by the close.

In the end, Boeing (NYSE: ) tumbled 0.94% to $200.87 per share. Singapore Airlines canceled Boeing’s order for eight 737-8 passenger jets. The reason for adjusting the order is to comply with the long-term fleet renewal strategy and support its projected operational needs.

European stocks closed down 0.42% to 464 points; closed at 15897 points, down 0.12% or 19 points; closed at 7406 points, down 0.16% or 12 points; closed at 7751 points, retreated 0.34% or 26 points.

It is noteworthy that the British telecommunications provider Vodafone (LON:)) fell 8.73% to $ 10.24 per share. The company said results were disappointing and it expected to cut 11,000 jobs over three years to streamline the telecoms group and restore its competitive edge.

asian stock market

A-shares closed at 3,290 points, down 19 points or 0.6%, with a turnover of RMB 385.386 billion; at 11,099 points, down 79 points or 0.71%, with a turnover of RMB 480.862 billion; at 2,294 points, down 5 points or 0.25%.

Hong Kong stocks finally rose 7 points to 19,978 points; closed at 6,789 points, up 9 points or 0.14%; rose 32 points or 0.8% to 3,958 points; still need to pay attention, closed at 19,884 points, down 28 points, compared with yesterday’s Hang Seng Index The market closed 94 points below water, with 13,775 contracts traded.

Other Asian stocks closed at 29,842 points, up 216 points or 0.73%; closed at 2,480 points, up less than 1 point or 0.04%; closed at 7424 points, down 36 points or 0.49%. It fell 0.12% to 1,069.64 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, it fell nearly 0.4% to close at $70.86 a barrel; it fell 0.4% to $74.91 a barrel. It rose less than 0.1 percent to settle at $2.38 per million Btu. The futures price rose 4.8% on Monday.

In the gold market, the price of gold closed below the $2,000 mark on Tuesday for the first time in more than two weeks. As of the close, the price fell $29.70, or 1.5%, to $1,993 an ounce, the lowest since May 1. The main reason is that Fed officials’ speeches are hawkish, which makes the market speculate that the time to cut interest rates may be later.

Foreign exchange market

In the foreign exchange market, the market lacked a clear direction on Tuesday, and the dollar edged higher in choppy trading, up 0.16% to 102.60 as of late New York trading. The dollar traded choppy after hitting a session high of 102.69 after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected last month.

At one point it rose 6.5 basis points to 3.573%.

It should be noted that it fell slightly by 0.1% to $1.0862, and fell more than 0.3% to $1.2482. In addition, it has depreciated for four consecutive trading days, and the exchange rate against the US dollar fell by 0.24% to 136.38 yen to 1 US dollar. Japan this morning released its first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) estimate, with data on industrial output for March due later.

Finally, it retreated 1.9% to below $26,900.

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

(Editor: Li Shanwen)