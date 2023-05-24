Home » Yoghurt: How a Kurdish shepherd became a billionaire in the US
Business

Yoghurt: How a Kurdish shepherd became a billionaire in the US

by admin
Yoghurt: How a Kurdish shepherd became a billionaire in the US

When Hamdi Ulukaya talks about his childhood, time slows down. In a calm voice he tells of the mountains of Kurdistan through which his family drove their flocks of sheep. In the summer, the parents and their six children traveled to ever new pastures. In winter they returned to the village with their animals. “We had what we needed,” Ulukaya recalls. “Full of milk, cheese and yoghurt.” Plus a lot of freedom and “parents who loved us children. It was a good life.”

Ulukaya still leads a good life – just a completely different one. He wrote a fairytale rise story: from shepherd to billionaire.

See also  McDonald's, Amazon, Zalando: Plastic plates and boxes? New EU garbage plans

You may also like

Everything on stocks: Metro, Bonduelle, Procter&Gamble – The...

Mattarella, tribute to Falcone: “The mafia is a...

Microsoft heavy update: Windows introduces AI assistant, ChatGPT...

Apple one step away from the $3 trillion...

Government – North Rhine-Westphalia wants to stop cannabis...

School, Confindustria Vicenza bets on “immersive” lessons

First quarter of 2023: real estate financing collapsed...

For Italian manufacturing +1.3% year up to 2027

Politics – Current hour in the Bundestag on...

Schlein was councilor for the Climate Pact, explain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy