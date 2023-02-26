Yogurt withdrawn from the shelves, the note from the Ministry: “Fragibility of the neck of glass jars”

Il Ministry of Health with a notice published on its website, dated February 22, 2023, it announced the decision to withdraw some batches of yoghurt from the market Kyr Parmalat for “fragility of the neck of glass jars”.

The withdrawn product is Kyr Parmalat yogurt with probiotics and vitamin D in royal jelly, strawberry and apricot and honey flavours. The product in question is sold in packs of 250 grams (2×125 grams) with the lot number 29/03z and the expiry date 03/29/2023.

“As a precautionary measure, it is recommended not to consume the yoghurts with the lot number and expiry date indicated and return them to the point of sale where they were purchased, where they will be refunded, even without a receipt”, reads the notice, which also underlines that “the recall affects only the lot/expiry date indicated above. In case of questions, consult the website www.inviarichiesta.it/kyr”.

The company, for its part, specified in a note that “following the usual checks carried out through our Quality Management system, we have highlighted a possible fragility of the neck of the glass jar, of the Kyr Probiotics and Vitamin D product with expiry date 03/29/2023, in the flavors royal jelly, apricot – honey, and strawberry, in 2 x 125g packs. The jar is produced by an external supplier. As a precaution, the company has decided to withdraw the lot from the market (…). We are deeply sorry for what happened, safety is a fundamental element of our company’s activity and we develop a constant and accurate monitoring and control system on all our products”.

