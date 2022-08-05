New matriculation in Piazza Affari. This is Yolo which has landed today on the professional segment of Euronext Growth Milan of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company, active in the Italian insurtech market of digital insurance services, represents the sixteenth admission since the beginning of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 183. Yolo participated in TechShare, Euronext’s pre-IPO training program dedicated to Tech companies that aspire to access capital markets.

In the placement phase, deposits amounted to € 9.5 million. If the over-allotment is fully exercised, the total amount raised will be 10 million. The free float at the time of admission is 22.51% and the market capitalization at the IPO is 32.5 million. It should also be noted that the company raised € 3 million through a convertible bond loan.