Yongding shares issued a clarification announcement on the evening of March 9. The company’s main business is communication technology, overseas power engineering, automotive wiring harness and superconducting power, and does not involve “room temperature superconducting” related businesses, nor has it carried out related research and development and investment.

At the same time, the announcement stated that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Eastern Superconducting Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the second-generation high-temperature superconducting tape and its application equipment, as well as superconducting (general) electrical products, and has nothing to do with “room temperature superconducting”. .

The announcement shows that in 2021, Eastern Superconductor achieved operating income of 31.0321 million yuan, accounting for only 0.79% of the company’s 2021 operating income, and achieved a net profit of -8.226 million yuan, which was in a state of loss; Small, has not yet achieved profitability, and will not have a significant impact on the company’s performance.

On the secondary market, Yongding shares had a strong daily limit today. As of the close, it was quoted at 4.61 yuan, with a turnover rate of 6.48%.