(Original title: Yonghe Zhikong (002795.SZ) plans to spend 31.2245 million yuan to increase the capital of Pule Taixing to enter the new industry of N-type photovoltaic battery business)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Yonghe Zhikong (002795.SZ) announced that the company signed the “Agreement on the Capital Increase of Pule New Energy Technology (Taixing) Co., Ltd.” with Ou Wenkai, Xiang Liangrui, and Pule Taixing. After the relevant prerequisites stipulated in the capital increase agreement are fulfilled, the new registered capital of Pule Taixing will be subscribed for 31,224,490 yuan for 31,224,490 yuan. After the completion of the capital increase, the registered capital of Pule Taixing will increase to 61.22449 million yuan, and the company’s shareholding ratio will reach 51.00%. In addition, according to the capital increase agreement, the company agreed to provide financial support to Pule Taixing in stages (a total of 200 million yuan), but the funds should only be used for the decoration of the company’s factory in Taixing High-tech Zone and payment for 1GW photovoltaic cell production line equipment.

According to the announcement, Owenkai Controls has dozens of high-efficiency N-type battery patents, and has mastered a variety of ultra-high-efficiency battery mass production processes such as N-type TOPCon batteries and N-type IBC batteries; On the 18th, the agreement signed with the Management Committee of Taixing High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Jiangsu Province stipulates that it will obtain plant support and supporting policy support with a battery production capacity of not less than 2GW in Taixing. The main purpose of the company signing this capital increase agreement is to enter the new industry of N-type photovoltaic cell business and implement a diversified industrial layout.