“You can do business in telecommunications”

Tomorrow, May 29, Iliad, the telephone operator, offshoot of the French group of the same name, blows out 5 candles in Italy. And to celebrate, in addition to the umpteenth quarter of growth in accounts, it has crossed the milestone of 10 million mobile users. So while Tim, Vodafone and WindTre try to put to settle accounts with sales (single network) and personnel cuts, the telecommunications company is betting on the future, focusing on investments in its infrastructures.

“I believe that the single element, the most important one, in recent years, for our growth has been the consistency that we have always shown and having immediately created a relationship of trust with people, users and partners – explains the managing director Benedetto Levi -. A relationship of trust that was made possible precisely by having respected the promises. From having always remained faithful to our values, to simplicity, transparency, innovation”.

A recent Doxa survey gave the operator the medal of 99% satisfaction rate of its customers. “We have seen that among the reasons for this satisfaction are the quality of our networks, transparency and totality clarity of our offers – continues Levi -. We will continue to invest in developing our mobile network, which today already covers more than 99% of the population with 4G and more than 3,000 cities are served by our 5G. And we will also continue to increasingly increase the coverage of our optical fiber throughout Italy”.

The investment plan

A growth plan for the next few years that the CEO himself defines as “very ambitious” and which starts from the foundations of the almost 4 billion euros already spent in Italy for the development of the infrastructure and the purchase of frequency licenses. “We will continue with investments at a very sustained pace – continues the top manager -. The sector is important and will always be more so, because it will allow the digital and ecological transition. We know that the investments we make today will have an enormous return on the development of the Italian economy. Having also these enormous responsibilities, we are ready, and we have demonstrated it, to do our part”.

Although the sector no longer enjoys the margins of the past. “The key is to continue investing and innovating – replies Levi -. It is necessary to rethink the models, working on the structure of costs, on the organization, on the commercial offer. It is a business that has a future and which will be increasingly fundamental. My hope is that the development of optical fiber in Italy can go as fast as possible, because we still have a significant delay compared to other countries”.

But the unbundling of the single network from Tim is not the only solution to encourage investment by companies. “My hope is that all operators can compete on equal terms and bring offers to the market that make a difference and are perceived as attractive by consumers. We, like Iliad, would like to arrive in five years feeling the same feeling of enthusiasm that we have today. And tell us that we still have a lot to do”, concludes the CEO.