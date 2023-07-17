Avoid mistakes: You can improve your Schufa score with very simple tricks – completely legally

Due to high inflation, many people take out loans to make larger purchases. The Schufa plays an important role in this. Annoying when a bad score causes the purchase to fail. FOCUS online shows the tricks you can use to improve your credit rating at Schufa.

The largest German credit agency in the private customer sector is Schufa, a public limited company based in Wiesbaden. The shareholders include almost all banks and credit institutions, but also online retailers, telephone providers and others. According to its own statements, it has collected data from more than 68 million private customers and 6.25 million companies, which it can pass on to its approximately 10,000 contractual partners.

The Schufa therefore plays an important role in everyday life.

In view of the high inflation and the tense economic situation, households are struggling with the high cost of living. For simple and important purchases, those affected often have to take out a loan. This begins with the purchase of a new refrigerator or a new television. If the information is negative, it often means that the sale will not take place.

But the credit bureau is not only important for loans. Anyone applying for a rental apartment often has to provide the landlord with a Schufa report. Here, too, a poor Schufa score can have a negative effect on the application process.

How exactly the Schufa analyzes dependencies between individual pieces of information, explains the credit agency in its “Score Simulator”.

This results in important tips with which you can improve the score – and in a completely legal way.

What is the Schufa score anyway?

A value between one and 100 percent indicates the probability with which a consumer can repay a loan. A theoretical score of 100 is good – it stands for a 100 percent probability of repayment. However, this value is hardly achievable for consumers. The background is that every consumer could at some point be exposed to the risk of slipping into financial difficulties – for example if they lose their job, become ill or face other difficult situations in life.

Basically, the lower the number, the higher the risk of non-payment.

Schufa differentiates according to the type of business of the request

The Schufa differentiates inquiries according to the type of business. A request for a new one mobile phone contract may be answered in the affirmative more quickly than a real estate loan.

The base score changes when consumers receive a new credit card, a new checking account or a collection bill. FOCUS online shows you the tricks you can use to improve your Schufa score.

Check your bank accounts

who several checking accounts possesses at the same time is statistically considered to be fickle and usually has an impact on the base score. However, this does not apply if you run a business on the side.

Why might your score drop? There is a risk that, in extreme cases, you could overdraw several accounts at the same time.

How do you positively influence the score? If you have several checking accounts, you should consider whether you really need them. When canceling, however, you should definitely note: The older an account is, the better it is for the score.

Check your credit card count and statements

This also applies to credit cards.

Why might your score drop? If you have a lot of credit cards, statistics can suggest that you don’t have your spending under control. This lowers the base score.

How do you positively influence the Schufa score? However, if you regularly pay all credit card bills immediately so that no default reports are received by the Schufa, this can also be positive evidence that you handle money conscientiously.

Have you moved too often in recent years?

If you have changed your place of residence frequently, this also has an impact.

Why could the score go down? Then, statistically speaking, you may be harder to find. Statistics also show that recent moves lead to an increased risk of financial difficulties.

What about loans?

The conclusion of a loan or leasing contract can be reported to the Schufa and, according to the score simulator, is included in the score calculation.

Why might your score drop? The credit agency explains on its online site: “An installment loan means a financial burden and generally worsens the score after acceptance.” The more installment loans consumers take out, the higher their financial burden and the less leeway they have for further additional burdens she. This worsens the score.

If they do not pay installments and default after several reminders, such financing will have a negative impact on the base score.

How do you positively influence the Schufa score? If you pay off installments for loans on time, this can also have a positive effect on the score.

“Credit condition request” is better than credit request

If you request a loan from several banks, all institutes will contact Schufa to find out about your creditworthiness – and all of these requests will be saved.

Why could the score go down? If a bank rejects the application, although you already have an acceptance from another bank, the rejected request will still be saved – and that has a negative effect.

How do you influence the Schufa score? Ask the bank to submit a “credit condition request.” This request is neutral and does not affect the score.

Pay all bills on time

Whether it’s a loan installment, Amazon, fashion, electricity or mobile phone bill: pay all bills on time. If the utility or provider sends several reminders and initiates a dunning procedure, the Schufa will be informed.

Why could the score go down? In payment reminders (reminders), it is often clearly mentioned that a payment disruption will be reported to the Schufa in the event of non-compliance. This usually worsens your score.

Protect your identity

If strangers misuse your name and use it to order goods but do not pay, the Schufa does not know it. But your credit rating suffers. That’s why the credit agency now offers one Protection against identity theft an.

What does the Schufa actually save?

On the one hand personal data How

Name, date of birth, place of birth, address.

On the other hand financial characteristics How

the number of accounts, loans, mobile phone and leasing contracts, unpaid bills, bankruptcies.

According to the law, the Schufa data collectors may only consider open claims that have been legally established.

Inquire for free – This is how you find out about negative entries

Negative entries are often due to unpaid bills or credit installments, as well as terminated checking accounts with unpaid overdraft facilities. It is therefore important to control the data copy precisely.

“You don’t experience the negative entries yourself,” emphasizes the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center. To do this, consumers would have to apply to the Schufa – or any other credit agency – for a data copy in accordance with Article 15 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This is free.

Sabine Bernstein, press spokeswoman for Schufa, recommends obtaining a copy of the data regularly, “at least always before you want to take out a loan or sign a new lease”. Then there is the possibility that people can recognize incorrect entries and have them corrected.

Are negative entries deleted?

And.

There are set deadlines for this. If an open invoice is paid, the Schufa entry is deleted to the day after three years.

If consumers think an entry is wrong, they can report it to the Schufa. They then consult with the company that initiated the entry. If it is actually an error, the note will be corrected.

In disputes, private individuals have the option of engaging an ombudsman.

Editor’s note: In an earlier version of this article, the editors wrote that a loan or lease agreement does not affect the base score. That’s not true. The classic installment loan is reported to the Schufa by banks and financial institutions. It means a financial burden for the borrower and usually worsens the score after acceptance. We have adjusted the passage.

