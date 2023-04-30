“You can only take what you have in your head with you”

What are the chances of success in claiming damages if someone took the design documents with them and is replicating the products themselves?

If the company can prove this: good. Employers are very creative when it comes to providing evidence: There are said to be cases in which the ex-employer posed as a potential customer and had products and business ideas explained to him – that should have been promising. Judgments that would be accessible to the public are rare in these cases: a settlement is reached in court, with the damages usually being five or six figures.

Another accusation that Springer reportedly made of his former editor-in-chief: he violated a non-solicitation clause for former colleagues – and guided them to his new YouTube channel. Does that mean that even clever minds shouldn’t just take managers with them?

Basically, Reichelt is not allowed to follow suit if he has signed this in the liquidation or termination agreement. Some employers regularly write this in the employment contract of employees who promote them to managerial positions. Usually with a time limit of two years so that it is legally effective. For an employee who is willing to change jobs, however, this is of no importance, as he is not bound by the agreement between the employer and the manager. Again, it is a matter of proof.