You can use it without an account and you don’t need the Internet: what is the digital euro?

What is the digital euro and how does it work?

The European Commission has laid the foundations, with a legislative proposal, for the creation of the digital euro. But what is it about? It’s a “digital currency” issued by the European Central Bank and available to the general public. It will be exactly like banknotes, but only in digital version. Like cash, every digital euro held by consumers will be guaranteed directly by the European Central Bank. It will be distributed to citizens and businesses by banks and other payment service providers, which may also be post offices or municipalities.

It will not replace cash

Unlike cryptocurrencies, the digital euro will be the central bank’s currency. The ECB will ensure that it is safe, that it maintains a stable value and which can be exchanged at nominal value for euro cash. Conversely, crypto-assets can fluctuate significantly in value and their exchange for euro cash or even commercial bank money cannot be guaranteed.

Why the ECB wants the digital euro

“The euro has been a symbol of Europe’s unity and strength since its inception 25 years ago. While cash is still prevalent and will remain widely accessible and accepted, more and more citizens and businesses are choosing to pay electronically,” he explains the European Commission. In this context, the digital euro has several objectives: ensure that individuals, businesses and public bodies continue to have access to a public form of digital money for payments, accessible and accepted anywhere in the euro area, at any time (instead of relying only on private solutions); provide a form of digital money that guarantees the same level of privacy as cash (unlike existing digital payment solutions) and that is accessible to all citizens, including those without a bank account; foster innovation and competition in retail payments, including by enabling banks and other payment service providers to develop new solutions for their customers; support Europe’s open strategic autonomy and strengthen the international role of the euro.

