Western donors have long tried to promote economic growth and a stable state in countries plagued by violent conflicts. That failed – not least because this help is based on false assumptions.

In violent conflicts, it is particularly difficult to achieve anything with development cooperation. A major obstacle to this lies in the way donors think – particularly in their assumption that investment and public services are the silver bullet to a functioning state.

In the early 2000s, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stated: Violent conflicts can best be ended when international commitment ensures that all people live in stable states. To this day, this recipe shapes the approach of the major donor countries, who also agree on standards and concepts for development aid in the OECD. But it’s very questionable.

The idea of ​​what constitutes a state goes back to the German sociologist Max Weber, who developed it in Europe shortly after the First World War. According to this, a state has three characteristics: It must be able to provide services for its citizens and to collect the necessary funds from the citizens, i.e. to levy taxes. He must have the monopoly of power. And the citizens must see it as legitimate.

The recipe for a stable state has not worked

Many work plans and theories for international development cooperation, especially in the context of violence and conflict, fall back on Weber’s theory of the state because it sets the modern state as a clear goal: A weak state cannot prevent violence. It does not provide public services, so the citizens become dissatisfied and easily rebel violently against the rulers. Nor can it create the conditions for development and economic growth. But, according to the OECD’s recipe, state building according to Weber’s concept can be planned and broken down into individual steps and the development of the necessary technical skills – a simple, linear connection of cause and effect. Thereafter, providing services such as health care and helping states maintain a monopoly on the use of force will bring peace.

But attempts to do this have gone horribly wrong. They have not turned countries like Afghanistan, South Sudan and Sri Lanka into safe, peaceful states that provide public services. Afghanistan has returned to Taliban rule, South Sudan has become a country at war, Sri Lanka is permanently pushing the Tamil part of its citizens into social and political isolation. The recipe for state building and peace has not worked in many other countries either.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. From 2011 to 2021 that has Secure Livelihoods Research Consortium (SLRC) – including myself – in London with research partners around the world, including in eight conflict-affected countries, studied the effects of the approach. We have been able to empirically prove to development practitioners and decision makers that their theory of change does not work. We could not find any reliable connections between improved services and increased government legitimacy or between stabilization programs and lasting peace.

Growth does not per se enable a decent life

Contrary to expectations, the recipe not only does not produce peaceful, functioning states. It even reinforces one cause of their failure: the transactional paradigm that conceives of politics as simple bartering between state and citizens, geared towards economic growth and assuming that development is primarily driven by economic incentives.

The notion that growth is necessary to build states and enable all citizens to live a decent life is widespread. The international development commitment does not primarily follow the goal of redistribution, but promotes growth through entrepreneurship, access to credit and access to employment. This should provide the population with the means to support themselves, to invest in the future and to pay taxes.

However, our research in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, South Sudan and Uganda casts doubt on this model, at least for conflict countries. So it seems obvious to improve access to credit where borrowing and lending are linked to social connections and where access is uneven. In Afghanistan and Pakistan in particular, we saw that many households were heavily indebted. In Afghanistan they are sometimes in debt to each other and seem uninterested in canceling each other’s debts. Development programs are now attempting to provide access to commercial credit to reduce household debt and associated obligations. Microcredit and small business loans are common donor policies, including in Sri Lanka and Uganda. But our data shows that access to credit neither stabilizes nor improves economic life there.

The assumption that access to credit unleashes capitalist entrepreneurship and, as a result, creates jobs and taxpayers simply has not held true in reality. In Afghanistan, formal credit has instead removed a critical factor in social cohesion. Because the local economy is more than economic transactions: an exchange for social purposes. When an informal debt is not repaid in a timely manner, social obligations arise that can be met in ways other than money—for example, by engaging in social connections, work, or other support. If, on the other hand, formal loans are not serviced, this can quickly become a survival crisis.

Business loans, but not a business

In Pakistan, for example, creditors took out formal loans to service their informal debt. So they didn’t use the money productively as intended, and a debt spiral ensued. In Sri Lanka and Uganda, people only took out loans for entrepreneurial projects because they couldn’t get credit any other way; they didn’t even want to run their own business. The repayment of corporate loans without a company led to ever lower levels of indebtedness.

Public services, which are at the heart of many development programs, are useful. Ensuring that children can go to school and sick people can go to hospital is valuable. But the state-building paradigm sees public services not only as a means to improve life, but also as a currency with which a state buys legitimacy from its citizens. We could not empirically confirm this effect either. For example, despite improved access to health services, people in Nepalese conflict zones continued to distrust the state. Why? Because for underserved and marginalized populations it is not the mere access to health services that matters most, but the experience they have with those health services. They often reported being treated with disrespect and felt discriminated against as a group, which increased their distrust of the state.

These results fundamentally question common ways of thinking in international development. This also applies to development theories that assume that Afghanistan’s path should be similar to the one on which parts of Western Europe developed over the centuries into today’s industrialized, rich and democratic states.

Violent conflicts develop a dynamic of their own

How can one think more appropriately about development in conflict zones? You have to be aware that violent conflicts develop a momentum of their own. Marginalization and violence often continue over and over again. This cannot be changed by short-term capacity building, for example by companies using small loans. A change of perspective is required. In development work, one has to recognize that the project cycle, which often lasts only two years, is not only ineffective, but even harmful and promotes conflict dynamics because it prevents real relationships from being established. A serious examination of the individual case and its context is necessary. What would, for example, require economic support for Afghans that takes seriously that a socially-connected economy is not inferior but provides a social safety net that the Afghan state does not have?

It is also important to recognize that violence fundamentally changes people and societies. We now know that the experience of violence and conflict influences individual decisions and collective behavior. In Uganda we have learned that the memory of the conflict influences what people perceive as fair or how much they want to invest in the future. This must be taken into account in development programs in conflict situations.

Perhaps the most important change of perspective must be made by decision-makers in development cooperation: they must no longer see public services as a currency for buying legitimacy. Instead, a different concept of legitimacy is needed: It arises in the dialogue between the state and its citizens and among the citizens – which only works if authorities show an interest in listening to the citizens.

Prompt to rethink

There are examples of types of development engagement that lead to different outcomes. country platforms For example, government-led bodies in which international donors work with partner countries allow a government to set its agenda in its own hands, rather than being largely guided by donor interests. Such platforms have enabled Liberia and Sierra Leona to take more responsibility for their own development. Systems thinking, as pursued in some development agencies, has produced programs in which individual short-term projects are not viewed in isolation from their context; rather they take into account the political, economic and social forces that influence every development measure.

In the end, the research results in only a vague call for rethinking – isn’t that disappointing? No. Thought patterns guide all our actions; seriously questioning them is a big step. Focusing on the fact that development cooperation is complex and political and cannot pursue a transactional theory of change everywhere would be a big step forward.