You can’t live without apples!The world‘s best-selling mobile phone Top 10: iPhone invincible Android camp is rubbed

The iPhone is selling well all over the world, but the extent of the popularity has made the Android camp collectively look sideways.

According to the latest report from Counterpoint Research, among the top ten best-selling mobile phones in the world last year, eight of the top ten came from the Apple camp.

According to the report, iPhone 13 has won 5% of the total global smartphone sales and 28% of all iPhone sales, ranking first. The standard iPhone 13 is also the best-selling phone in the US, UK, China, Germany and France between September 2021 and August 2022.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max came in second with a 2.8% share of global smartphone sales, followed by the 14 Pro Max. PS: Such an expensive mobile phone sells so well, and the global users are still very strong.

Apple phones such as iPhone 13 Pro, 12, 14, and 14 Pro SE 2022 are also on the list, while Android only has two Samsung A13 and A03 on the list.

Cook once said arrogantly before that the iPhone has become an “indispensable part” of people’s lives. It can simultaneously take into account multiple functions such as payment, control of smart home appliances, health monitoring, and management of bank data. ”