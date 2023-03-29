You should rather not leave too large amounts in the checking account. picture alliance | Jens Kalaene

The savings should not remain in the checking account, since most checking accounts are interest-free. Overnight and fixed-term deposits are safer alternatives with currently high interest rates. An emergency fund should be in a money market account, the rest of the savings can be invested as a fixed deposit. Our sample calculation shows that anyone who has saved EUR 10,000 and invests accordingly can look forward to almost EUR 250 in interest per year.

Every month, the salary goes into your checking account – in the best case, there will be some left over at the end of the month. You might be happy to see the number in the online banking app keep climbing. After all, there is good security in knowing that you can always fall back on a nest egg.

But: From a certain point in time you should react and not just leave the savings on the checking account. After all, the vast majority of checking accounts are still interest-free. At the same time, banks offer you alternatives with overnight and fixed-term deposits with handsome interest rates. Here we calculate how much you lose due to the interest left behind.

Save two to three net salaries

Suppose you now have 10,000 euros in your checking account. Then, as a first step, you should consider how big your nest egg should be. A rule of thumb is about two to three net salaries. With a net salary of 2000 euros, it would be 6000 euros.

read too Monthly interest rate report: With these banks, saving with time deposits and overnight money is particularly worthwhile in March

The call money account is a good way to set aside an emergency fund. For emergencies, money can usually be transferred to your checking account within one working day, at the same time you are not constantly tempted to spend the savings again. Here you can now get up to 2.5 percent interest from European banks and up to 1.6 percent from Germans. The fintech Trade Republic offers 2.0 percent. Assuming you put the 6000 euros back here, you would still be paid 120 euros in interest per year.

And what to do with the remaining 4,000 euros? If you don’t want to invest in shares and ETFs on the stock exchange in the long term, you should look around for suitable time deposit offers. Fixed-term deposit means that you entrust the money to the bank for a fixed period of time and then get it back with interest. However, you cannot access the money during this period, or only for a fee.

10,000 euros saved: 240 euros interest per year possible

European banks now pay up to 3.35 percent interest for one-year fixed deposits, German banks up to 3.0 percent. If you invest 4,000 euros in a fixed deposit with three percent interest, you would receive 120 euros in interest per year.

read too The number of reminders is increasing: According to Schufa, so many people use installment purchases with “Buy now, pay later”

Let’s do the math. Due to the reserve on the call money account, we receive 120 euros per year through interest payments, and also 120 euros for the fixed deposit. In total, you would lose 240 euros if you simply left the 10,000 euros saved in your current account.

By the way: Fixed deposits and overnight deposits are usually banking products, just like a current account. If you put your money away with banks in the euro zone, you benefit from the European deposit insurance – just like with a current account. If the bank fails, you are protected for up to 100,000 euros.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.