You shouldn’t follow this stock market wisdom

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Investors who follow the old Wall Street adage “sell in May and go away” could be missing out on a summer rally this year, according to Bank of America. The bank says the stock market tends to rebound in the summer of the third year of a presidential cycle. “Instead of ‘sell in May and walk away,’ it should be ‘buy in May and sell in July/August,'” Bank of America said.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Investors who follow Wall Street’s adage to “sell in May and go away” could miss a summer rally in the stock market later this year, Bank of America said in a statement (BofA) from Tuesday.

The old Wall Street adage refers to the fact that the stock market has historically performed poorly in the six months from May through October.

read too Why long-term and broad investing in shares is “no risk”, according to financial expert Andreas Beck

“Seasonality, dating back to 1928, shows that the months of May through October have the lowest average and median returns of any six-month period of the year, with the S&P 500 posting an average return of 2.16% (3rd quarter) 65% of the time .11 percent median),” says Stephen Suttmeier, technical strategist at BofA.

The fact that the average and median returns for the stock market are not negative during the “Sell in May and go away” time frame leaves the strategy “a lot to be desired,” Suttmeier said.

How the US Presidency affects stock prices

Additionally, stocks have historically shown signs of strength during the summer months, particularly in the third year of a presidential cycle.

“May can be a weak month for the S&P 500, but if you ‘sell in May and walk away,’ you could miss a summer rally,” Suttmeier said.

Since 1928, June and August have had solid average returns of nearly 1 percent and are both up nearly 60 percent of the time, while July has averaged returns of 1.67 percent and is up 60 percent of the time.

This contrasts with the months of May and September, which showed an average return of -0.04 percent and -1.16 percent, respectively.

read too Bank of America analysis: These 23 little-known stocks can be worth buying business/bei-diesen-23-unbekannten-aktien-kann-sich-ein-kauf-lohnen-so-die-bank-of-america/”>

And in the third year of a presidential cycle, the S&P 500 has averaged a 3.26 percent return from June through August and is up 70 percent of the time.

“Monthly seasonality suggests selling in the strong month of April, buying weakness in the low-risk month of May ahead of a summer rally, and selling in July-August ahead of the weakest month of the year, September,” Suttmeier said. “Instead of ‘sell in May and walk away’ it should be ‘buy in May and sell in July/August’.”

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings