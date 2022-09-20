Home Business You will see, continuous growth in AI: the Data Intelligence division of Altea Federation acquired
You will see, continuous growth in AI: the Data Intelligence division of Altea Federation acquired

The growth of the Vedrai Group continues to bring Artificial Intelligence to SMEs: set up Vedrai Data Intelligence, 51% owned by Vedrai and 49% by Altea Federation, which incorporates the latter’s Data Intelligence division. The companies involved communicate this with a joint note.

With more than 50 employees, over 100 customers and an expected turnover of 6 million euros in 2022, the newco will allow a significant integration of the supply chain, expanding the offer of Vedrai also to the collection and organization of data.

You will see, a company specializing in Artificial Intelligence solutions to support the decision-making process of SMEs, was born with the aim of democratizing AI, making it available to all companies, even those that are not very digitized. To support them also in the collection and organization of data, Vedrai joins with Altea Federation, a group specialized in management and IT consulting with thirty years of experience in system integration, a turnover that in 2021 reached 140 million euros, 1,600 employees and over 4,000 customers.

An operation that will certainly have a positive impact in the Italian AI segment.

