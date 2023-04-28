YouGov Study: Paper and office still belong together: Newspaper for municipal economy

According to the study, 67 percent of those surveyed were certain that purely digital offices are currently not feasible. Around 63 percent of those surveyed justify this assessment with printing having its “legitimacy”.

What is printed and why?

About 58 percent of people would still print regularly after the blog entry. These are primarily documents that are necessary for company processes. Information materials or documents that employees use to prepare themselves are also found in paper form. Around 35 percent would also use paper because, among other things, contracts would have to be archived.

At the same time, according to the blog, companies are increasingly relying on multifunction devices (MFP). The aim is to digitize and simplify work processes. This includes devices with “integrated, powerful scanners”. But also those that could easily be connected to document management systems. Around 70 percent of employees would still “regularly” scan documents or use the device as a copier (68 percent). In addition, around one in five (21 percent) faxes with such an MFP.

Sustainability and digitization are increasingly in demand

However, digitization is also knocking on the door. Therefore, around 37 percent of younger users would like to optimize the work process with these modern printers. Sustainability would also become more important, as deduced from the YouGov survey. Every second study participant (54 percent) would like to see more involvement. The authors of the study concluded that printer manufacturers could score here with programs for recycling toner cartridges and ink cartridges or the recycling of plastics. (gun)