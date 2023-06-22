Young entrepreneurs at the forefront of green redevelopment

Furthermore, from a social point of view, it favors a real integration into the world of work of a “disadvantaged” person, hired to take care of the area by the Genoese non-profit organization Il Rastrello, which currently has about 400 employees, 36% of whom belongs to the weaker groups.

No-cost project for the Municipality

The project will be at no cost to the Municipality of Rapallo and provides for the maintenance of the green area of ​​Piazza delle Nazioni, which covers an area of ​​430 square meters, for a period of three years. The impact value generated by the project for the initiative has been calculated at 100 thousand euros per year and all the activities related to its implementation will involve local players, stimulating the local economy and promoting collaboration between companies and institutions.

The initiative, in fact, financially supported for an initial part of the investment by the Tri-regional Committee, will involve, during the year, the companies that will join the sponsorship of the CittàGiardinoInsieme project, by subscribing to the project online and receiving an ESG certification which will certify their commitment to the environment, the community and responsible business management, within the project.

Companies involved

The certificate provided by CittàGiardinoInsieme can then be used by companies within their non-financial reporting, to communicate their commitment to sustainability to employees and stakeholders.

Furthermore, all the project documents will be notarized in the blockchain and will be available for consultation by everyone, through the Ies platform, in which all the actions undertaken in the context of the CittàGiardinoInsieme project will be described in detail.