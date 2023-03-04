In the lifestyle of young people, browsing station B has become an inseparable part. Yesterday station B released its financial report for 2022, with annual revenue of 21.9 billion yuan, an increase of about 13% over 2021.

The net loss was 7.5 billion yuan, an increase of about 10% from 6.8 billion yuan in 2021. Station B explained that operating costs were as high as 18 billion yuan, an increase of 18% year-on-year. Station B said it was mainly due to revenue sharing and increased content costs.

In this part of the expenditure,Station B’s share for Up masters is as high as 9.1 billion,It is mainly the incentives/sharing for Up owners in the live broadcast and advertising business, which increased by 18% year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter, the average monthly active UP hosts on station B reached 3.8 million, a year-on-year increase of 25%; the average monthly contribution reached 17.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 62%.More than 1.3 million UP owners obtained income from Bilibili through various channels, a year-on-year increase of 64%.

At the same time, the stickiness of Bilibili users is also increasing. In the fourth quarter, the average daily usage time of users reached 96 minutes, driving the total usage time of users on Bilibili to increase by 51% year-on-year. The average daily video playback volume in the fourth quarter reached 3.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 77%.

As of the fourth quarter of 2022, the average daily active (daily active) users of Station B reached 92.8 million, a year-on-year increase of 29%, and monthly active (monthly active) users also reached 326 million, a year-on-year increase of 20%.