Home Business Young people look down on it!The annual income of bricklayers may exceed 250,000 yuan, but still can’t recruit people. Netizens feel that they can kill most white-collar workers in seconds.
Business

Young people look down on it!The annual income of bricklayers may exceed 250,000 yuan, but still can’t recruit people. Netizens feel that they can kill most white-collar workers in seconds.

by admin
Young people look down on it!The annual income of bricklayers may exceed 250,000 yuan, but still can’t recruit people. Netizens feel that they can kill most white-collar workers in seconds.

Young people look down on it!The annual income of bricklayers may exceed 250,000 yuan and still can’t recruit people. Netizens feel that they can kill most white-collar workers in seconds.

2023-03-16 08:31:44 Source: Blue Whale TMT Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

At present, the demand for decoration has surged in stages, and there is a “labor shortage” in the market. The amount and income of front-line workers have also changed significantly.

At a renovation site in Beijing, the staff of a home improvement company told reporters that due to the impact of the epidemic last year, some projects continued to this year. Due to the current surge in demand for decoration, all companies are concentrated during this period, working overtime to grab the construction period.

Although many home improvement companies have made plans in advance for the employment of home improvement seasons, due to the high technical content of some jobs and the long learning cycle, they cannot solve the problem of manpower shortage in a short time. Many workers have not had a break since they started working this year.

The reporter learned that among all the types of work in the decoration market, bricklayers are the most in short supply. Wang Hongwei from Shanxi has worked as a bricklayer for more than 20 years. He told reporters that he earned nearly 200,000 yuan last year and is expected to earn more than 250,000 yuan this year. Although he earned a lot, he couldn’t recruit apprentices.

Bricklayers are generally 40 to 50 years old at most. Younger people feel that this job is dirty and tiring. In addition, it takes a long time to learn, usually a year or so.

See also  NVIDIA Releases Grace CPU Processor: 144 Cores + 500W Power Consumption and Performance Unmatched

Young people look down on it!The annual income of bricklayers may exceed 250,000 yuan and still can't recruit people. Netizens feel that they can kill most white-collar workers in seconds.

Young people look down on it!The annual income of bricklayers may exceed 250,000 yuan and still can't recruit people. Netizens feel that they can kill most white-collar workers in seconds.

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 02/27/2023 – Authorization to modify...

Start-up MySecondEar makes hearing aids accessible to everyone

The best shares on the Milan Stock Exchange...

USA wants to ban Tiktok: you should know...

Travaglio devastates Schlein: “Minimum wage? It was Orlando...

Help for Credit Suisse – CS up 34...

Credit Suisse, 50.6 billion from the Swiss Bank....

Remote work in Cape Town: 5 people tell...

IAEA: “2.5 tons of uranium disappeared in Libya”....

Help for Credit Suisse – CS shares up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy