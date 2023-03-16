Young people look down on it!The annual income of bricklayers may exceed 250,000 yuan and still can’t recruit people. Netizens feel that they can kill most white-collar workers in seconds.

At present, the demand for decoration has surged in stages, and there is a “labor shortage” in the market. The amount and income of front-line workers have also changed significantly.

At a renovation site in Beijing, the staff of a home improvement company told reporters that due to the impact of the epidemic last year, some projects continued to this year. Due to the current surge in demand for decoration, all companies are concentrated during this period, working overtime to grab the construction period.

Although many home improvement companies have made plans in advance for the employment of home improvement seasons, due to the high technical content of some jobs and the long learning cycle, they cannot solve the problem of manpower shortage in a short time. Many workers have not had a break since they started working this year.

The reporter learned that among all the types of work in the decoration market, bricklayers are the most in short supply. Wang Hongwei from Shanxi has worked as a bricklayer for more than 20 years. He told reporters that he earned nearly 200,000 yuan last year and is expected to earn more than 250,000 yuan this year. Although he earned a lot, he couldn’t recruit apprentices.

Bricklayers are generally 40 to 50 years old at most. Younger people feel that this job is dirty and tiring. In addition, it takes a long time to learn, usually a year or so.