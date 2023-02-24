The Epicode model

Training young people to give them the opportunity to build a career in the tech world with ad hoc programs structured according to the needs of companies. It is the training model launched by Epicode, one of the fastest growing edutech companies in Europe and among the 200 best startups and techs on the European scene, according to the Europe EdTech 200 report by Holon IQ. To talk about it Truth&Business And Ivan Ranzaco-founder and CEO of Epicode.

How did the idea of ​​Epicode come about and what is its mission?

“I have worked in the media world for many years and I realized the ever-growing gap between the skills that companies were looking for and those of young people. Not due to incapacity, but simply because they were trained not thinking about the needs of businesses. Epicode, born just over two years ago, is inspired by the American model. We are in the world of training, but we are not a school: we are a career accelerator. Our mission is to give those who want to change their lives a chance to do so by teaching them a trade that will be increasingly in demand in the digital environment and by training people directly based on the needs of the companies we constantly deal with. It is no coincidence that our placement rate is over 90% even though we were born just over two years ago”.

In which sectors do you train young people and what is your offer?

“Our programs are made by the market. We update them based on business needs. We have programming, cybersecurity, data analyst and marketing technology courses. They are intense courses, generally lasting three or six months, full time or part time, which also have a significant cost, we are aware of this, but this aspect allows us to make an initial screening: we welcome motivated young people who really want relaunch themselves and that they have objective capabilities. Many are unemployed young people or who do not find satisfaction in university courses because they perceive that they are not being trained to be ready for the world of work”.

So go and bridge the gap between the labor market and potential workers.

“And we go to teach not only hard skills, but also soft skills. Continuous assessments and analyzes of the ability to work in a team, reproposition of situations that may be found in the future workplace”.

Do you also take care of the placement at the end of the courses?

“There is a constant dialogue with the companies, even on the programs of the single courses to adapt them to the needs of realities that tell us they need a number of people with certain skills but who are not on the market. We have different policies depending on the courses, but for some we guarantee a full refund if, despite an active job search, a place is not found within a year of completing the course. To date, over a thousand of our students have found work. If you’ll allow me to make a joke, we did the work that navigators should have done with private funds”.

Do you also organize courses directly for companies?

“We organize reskilling courses to train and update resources who are already within a company and who need to be relocated by necessity”.

How much are you growing in terms of turnover?

“In 2023 the prospect is to have 1,500 students who reach the end of the course. In terms of turnover, the prospect is to increase last year’s revenues by 200% and to keep approximately this pace also in the next few years”.

Epicode is a totally private company, but, like others engaged in the sector, it is charting a new way to meet the needs of companies, with benefits for everyone. Does the state support you? And if it doesn’t, how could it?

“We are also active in Germany where, unlike here, we receive indirect subsidies. The German model is simple but very virtuous. The unemployed are given a training voucher to spend at specialized platforms, such as ours. In this way, specialized and ready-to-work resources are created, which meet the needs of companies in a few months. The platforms are then evaluated on the basis of placement results and the quality of the offer. An efficient model that allows resources to be spent wisely and to give new opportunities to those left behind. If I were a politician I would copy the model of Germany”.

With the outbreak of a new economic crisis, have you noticed different tendencies of those who choose you?

“We have perceived the slowdown in the Great Resignation phenomenon. Before the war, 35% of the people who enrolled in one of our courses quit to do so, now with the macroeconomic conditions so uncertain only 4% quit. But this does not mean that the motivations have died out: many of our young people explain to us that dissatisfaction and the desire to change their lives are still there, but that current conditions make them more cautious. This is also why we have launched part-time courses, to allow these people to reconcile the two things”.

Why invest your future in a tech education?

“Today, digitization is spreading throughout the world of work. In any sector, the skills we teach will be marketable. People are now aware that with a little study there are opportunities in these areas and there will be many more in the coming years. Not only that, with smartworking now cleared through customs there are many British and German companies that remotely hire many Italians in this sector because it allows them to save money, guaranteeing higher than average salaries for Italians. It is an issue that obviously has a worrying side if we think of how many skilled workers Italian companies lack. But, on the other hand, this multiplies the opportunities for those who decide to get involved”.