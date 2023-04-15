Young skilled workers: More and more Lusatian craftsmen are also relying on students with learning difficulties

Young professionals in southern Brandenburg

Vocational training is not a matter of course for young people with learning disabilities. Applications from special needs students often end up directly on the rejection pile. But that has changed in Lusatia. By Aline Anders Lepsch

Leon Alexander Köppen confidently pushes one sheet after the other into the press. For eight months he has been learning in Daniel Weiser’s metal construction company in Kolkwitz (Spree-Neisse). Within three and a half years he will be trained to become a specialist. It’s basically a metal worker apprenticeship – but with less theory, because the 20-year-old is autistic. “More consideration is given to me because they know that I have a learning disability,” said Leon Alexander Köppen. Grinding and edging is what he enjoys most, he says.

Before hiring: concerns

It was very clear to the 20-year-old that he would find an apprenticeship, as he says. But the reality is different for young people with learning disabilities or a disability. Daniel Weiser’s first reaction was “No, we don’t need it,” says the company boss. “My concerns were the care. How intensive is the care for the Leon, how much do I have to turn the master off for it: two or three hours a day?”

Daniel Weiser is like many others in the industry, says Christian Jakobitz. As an inclusion consultant for the Cottbus Chamber of Crafts, he accompanies both young people and companies in southern Brandenburg. “I think that the professional orientation and the openness of entrepreneurs are very much in demand.” In times of a shortage of skilled workers, it is important that applications are not ruled out across the board, but that opportunities are given, says Jakobitz. Companies should seek advice on how training would be possible. “It has been shown in recent years that we have gained many specialists through the topic of inclusion.”

An internship can be an icebreaker to get to know one another and try things out. Leon Alexander Köppen also came to the Lusatian metal construction company this way. “He was a perfect fit for us because he’s just a cool guy, and the other things were just irrelevant,” says company boss Daniel Weiser. He discovered the strengths of the 20-year-old and used them for the company. So he is exactly the right thing for series production. “And if there are 1,000 pieces – he would always do it properly,” says Weiser. “The products come out one like the other – and of course that’s an advantage.”

Businesses are becoming more and more open

The investment in time and leisure is worthwhile for the companies, says the inclusion officer Christian Jakobitz. The companies are also supported after the training. Depending on the degree of learning disability or disability, the Office for Social Affairs also promotes the position or the workplace equipment.

He observes that the openness of the companies has “increased significantly,” says Jakobitz. “I started my job in 2014 with three young people with disabilities or severe disabilities in the company. Now there are 30 trainees a year.” In total, there are currently more than 90 trainees in the companies in the area of ​​responsibility of the Cottbus Chamber of Crafts. “Those are just the ones we know about. I think there are a lot of young people who have found their own way.”

In addition to Leon Alexander Köppen, Daniel Weiser’s metal construction company has a second young man with an inclusion background who is currently doing an apprenticeship. According to the head of the company, he will be taken over next year. “And I’m also very positively surprised by the Leon. It’s going very well – and I would do it again.”