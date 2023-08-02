Your savings bank now pays you this interest on the call money

The level of interest at the savings banks shows large regional differences. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopres

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates nine times in the past 12 months, causing interest rates on overnight deposit accounts to rise.

Savings bank customers only receive an average interest rate of 0.55 percent on their deposits. There are regional differences, and some savings banks do not pay interest, according to an analysis by Tagesgeldvergleich.net.

Some savings banks, on the other hand, offer higher interest rates, such as the Sparkasse Harburg-Buxtehude, which offers 3.0 percent interest for call money accounts.

The European Central Bank (ECB) recently raised the key interest rate again. It was the eleventh rate hike in a year. The savers are now also feeling this, because some banks have again significantly raised the interest rates on the call money account.

However, the turnaround in interest rates does not go down well with all savers – savings bank customers in particular often have to be satisfied with significantly lower interest rates. Business Insider recently reported that the average interest rate at savings banks was currently a meager 0.53 percent. It has now risen by just 0.02 percentage points to 0.55 percent.

Evaluation shows: There are regional differences

However, if you look at the interest each individual savings bank pays, you will notice that there are clear regional differences. What interest the individual savings banks pay on your call money or money market account Tagesgeldvergleich.net evaluated for Business Insider.

The analysis shows that 58 savings banks are still paying zero percent interest on the overnight money account, even after a year of interest rate reversal, and two other savings banks are paying a homeopathic 0.01 percent.

Sparkasse Harburg-Buxtehude shows that there is another way. The bank pays its customers 3.0 percent on the call money. The interest rate guarantee is initially limited to six months and the offer is only valid for up to EUR 50,000. If you invest 10,000 euros here, you could count on 150 euros in interest for these six months.

Your savings bank pays you this interest on the call money

After all, 34 banks pay their customers more than one percent interest, the evaluation shows. You can see what interest your savings bank pays on the call money in the table below. Simply use the search function at the beginning of the table.

Are you wondering what call money is and what are the advantages and disadvantages? We have summarized the most important questions and answers about savings deposits at banks for you here.

What is a call deposit account?

You should have two to three net salaries as a kind of nest egg to be able to cushion financial surprises. But where is the best place to store your savings? The answer: on the call money account.

The call money account offers a kind of secondary account in addition to the checking account – but with interest. Here you can build interest-bearing reserves, but transfer money to your main account within a day.

What advantages does daily money offer?

Storing money in the money market account makes sense from a number of perspectives. On the one hand you can quickly transfer money to your main account, on the other hand you are not constantly tempted to spend the savings again.

Furthermore, your assets in the call money account are protected up to 100,000 euros by the deposit guarantee. This applies to all European and German banks.

What are the disadvantages of investing money?

However, due to the higher liquidity, the interest rates for overnight money are not yet too high at all banks. Savings banks and cooperative banks in particular do not always pass the interest on to their customers. It may therefore be necessary to open an account at another bank in addition to the house bank.

The call money account is not the only form of investment. Because: With fixed-term deposits, the interest rates are significantly higher. So if you have saved your nest egg, you should rather invest the excess money as a fixed deposit.

How can I invest daily money?

In order to be able to create overnight money, you need an overnight money account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link. With some banks it is necessary to open a checking account in addition to the call money account.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

