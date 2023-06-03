Youth calls for climate protection measures – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

In Austria, the number of hot days has doubled, and extreme weather events are more frequent. Nevertheless, CO emissions are increasing 2 especially in Traffic continues unabated – Austria has recently been declared a “car driver’s country”. Young people are becoming more active and vying for more attention to raise awareness of transport as one of the main contributors to global warming. But for some, sticking to the streets is excessive and too radical. We investigate the question: How do young people tick in relation to mobility change and global warming?

In the project funded by the Federal Ministry for Climate Protection (BMK) and the Research Promotion Agency (FFG). youthcodes representative surveys were conducted among young people (15–24 years) to document attitudes and moods. Furthermore, concrete tests were carried out with which impulses this target group can be activated. The aim was to show suitable tools, incentives and communication strategies to emotionally activate young people from different social milieus to deal with the challenges and the necessary changes in behavior in the mobility sector.

Who can and must act?

The young people largely agree that the responsibility lies with politicians to take measures to combat climate change. Some activists become impatient when there are hardly any countermeasures to contain CO 2 -Emissions – for example in the transport sector – are introduced. From the perspective of the young, they will be the ones who have to foot the climate bill of the elderly.

It is very gratifying that of the approximately 937,000 Austrian young people in the 15 to 24 age group (according to Statistics Austria), 757,000 (that is 81 percent) believe that they can contribute a lot or something to climate protection (e.g. by changing the use of transport or of lifestyle).

For many, fear of climate change is an issue, many think that politicians should finally act. Young people have thus reached “critical mass” and are rightly demanding rapid changes. Confrontational discourses, coordinated knowledge impulses and activities are needed for a constructive management of the climate crisis, especially with regard to the cause of traffic and lifestyle. Many young people do not feel that their concern for planet Earth is taken seriously enough. Climate activists want a “suspension of normality” to draw attention to the urgency.

Overall, the findings are clear: the young people are of the opinion that we need rapid changes and plenty of room for discussion in order to slow down global warming. For 85 percent of young people, politicians are required to do this – they should quickly take measures to combat climate change (top 1). 81 percent also start with themselves and their own lifestyle (top 2). For 39 percent it is even very important that we humans change our lifestyle. Above all, it is necessary to have a clear idea of ​​what effect can be achieved with which measures and how exactly an incentive system can look like. Many of the questions that are still open can only be clarified in discussions, which is why this aspect also seems very/rather important to 8 out of 10 young people surveyed.

How do different youth milieus tick?

One thing is clear: there is no such thing as “the young people”, they are not a homogeneous group. INTEGRAL market research identified six different Sinus youth milieus in 2020/21, each with a different social background. They differ significantly in their attitudes and opinions, and very different things are particularly important to them. The different milieus can be reached and activated via differentiated priorities and social media channels, and they change over time.

It makes sense to understand youth groups in their differences and to point out environmentally friendly solutions that are acceptable to them according to their living conditions. The wealth of information on environmental impacts is often difficult to keep in view and weigh up. It is therefore necessary to address the topic i.a. from the effect on the CO 2 – Rolling up the balance sheet and confronting the youth types with it. One’s own “footprint” per person and year can change massively as a result of a single event (e.g. a long-distance flight). Air travel has different statuses within the youth milieu, which changes the basis of the discussion.

What do the boys know and what are they interested in?

There are many areas of knowledge related to global warming that (for the target group of 15 to 24 year olds) do not seem sufficiently known.

According to a representative survey of 520 young people between the ages of 15 and 24 in March 2022, the top five topics with a high need for information are:

The government action plan to achieve CO 2 -Goals The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) The Effects of Soil Sealing (Refurbishment) The total energy requirement for e-mobility The state of research on environmentally friendly vehicles

Young people in particular need more information about the climate crisis, its causes and how it can be overcome. Here, for example, is the government’s action plan to reduce the quite ambitious CO 2 -Achieving goals in the center. Two out of three young people feel that they are not sufficiently informed. The great interest in the action plan is one of the untapped opportunities: Concrete changes in behavior could be encouraged here and the effectiveness of measures demonstrated.

In addition to the basic need for more information, it is also about really understanding and being able to comprehend the content. For every second respondent, the connection between speed and fuel consumption and the usefulness of speed reductions is insufficiently explained.

Eight out of ten of the young people surveyed consider a change in our lifestyle to be very or fairly important. This value even increased between 2020 and 2022. All in all, this is a high level of willingness to make your own contribution to saving the climate. However, there are no clear recommendations from politicians as to which measures are sensible and effective in order to achieve the climate goals. Many young people would like politicians to produce a transparent “overall action plan” that provides clear scope for action and specific targets for reducing climate-damaging emissions. Eight out of ten young people also consider discussions on climate change to be important.

Politicians must create better opportunities for young people

“We are the first generation to feel the consequences of the climate crisis and at the same time the last generation that can still take countermeasures.” No, that’s not a protest slogan, but clarified in the current one government program the need to act. Accordingly, the Austrian federal government has set itself the goals of achieving climate neutrality by 2040 and also using the crisis as an opportunity for justice and more trust in politics. When climate activists increasingly stage themselves, it is a cry for attention and a demand for concrete measures to achieve these goals. The German climate activist Aimée van Baalen says in an article in Die Zeit: “It’s not enough to confront the politicians. We need the disruption of normality, otherwise nothing will happen.” This leads to the question: How can findings from youthcodes be used, for example, to fuel a creative, artistic examination of climate facts, so that changes happen at the behavioral level and at the same time at the political level?

Creating prospects instead of stirring up uncertainty: Young people are confronted with multiple crises, such as the climate crisis, fragile social systems and pandemics. Loss of trust in democratic systems goes hand in hand. Action must be taken here. According to the motto: We talk to the young people instead of about them. Young people need the opportunity to shape their present and future.

A mobility guarantee was announced in the government program, but the needs of young people must also be taken into account when it is implemented. It is also necessary to extend youth tickets to all young people up to the age of 25 in recognized training measures. When dealing with the changes, it is important that the concerns of young people are taken seriously, and there is a need for more understanding of which individual behaviors make a major contribution to the climate and which have little effect. Listening, understanding fears and worries and also discourses on false reports and knockout arguments (e.g. I can’t do it alone anyway, but the others …) are important here. No future without the voice of young people: Youth councils must be involved in decisive future issues, youth trust councils must be strengthened and initiatives must be taken on an ongoing basis to encourage the younger generation to have a say.

This article is an excerpt from the focus “Youth and Climate” the magazine “Economics and Environment”.