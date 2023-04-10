Jade Beason is a full-time content creator and creator coach. She used to work in marketing.
In 2022 she earned the equivalent of almost 350,000 euros with her coaching business, brand deals and more.
She describes four strategies she has used to grow her business. Among other things, she advises setting up membership programs for followers.
Influencer and creative coach Jade Beason has more than quadrupled her income in a year.
The London-based creative, who has around 113,000 YouTube subscribers, earned around 70,000 pounds in 2021, the equivalent of almost 80,000 euros. In 2022, she increased her earnings to £312,000, mostly through her coaching programs and brand partnerships. Business Insider verified the earnings based on the documentation it provided.