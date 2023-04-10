Jade Beason is a Youtuber and shares her four tips for a successful social media business . Ed Kirwan

Jade Beason is a full-time content creator and creator coach. She used to work in marketing.

In 2022 she earned the equivalent of almost 350,000 euros with her coaching business, brand deals and more.

She describes four strategies she has used to grow her business. Among other things, she advises setting up membership programs for followers.