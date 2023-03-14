March 14,Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei Terminal BG, revealed the new sample of Huawei P60.The edge of the sunset shot is very clear, without the slightest glare interference.

The photo is obviously taken with a telephoto, but the outline of the building, the railings of the balcony, the ropes of the tower crane and other details are completely preservedand did not become blurred because of the distance, it can be seen that the image strength of Huawei P60 Pro should not be underestimated.

at the same time,The new patent exposure of Huawei P60 telephoto lens may explain why the P60 image is so powerful.

The patent shows that the telephoto lens includes a first lens group, a second lens group, and a third lens group arranged from the object side to the image side. The first lens group and the third lens group are fixed lens groups, and the second lens group is a focusing lens group. Lens group; during the focusing process of the telephoto lens switching from the distant view to the close view, the second lens group moves along the optical axis to the object side, and the combined focal length of the first lens group and the second lens group decreases. The combined focal length of the second lens group and the third lens group is reduced. The above-mentioned telephoto lens has strong focusing ability and high image quality.

This technology is suspected to be a brand-new telephoto lens design solution, which is expected to bring a new breakthrough in telephoto shooting capabilities. At the same time, Yu Chengdong exposed the P60 proofs again, which also hinted that the telephoto capability of the Huawei P60 series will have outstanding performance.

Huawei has been leading the industry in terms of imaging, especially in the telephoto field of mobile phones. I believe that the performance of Huawei P60 will also make people shine.