Huawei’s good things are approaching this month, and it is estimated that there will be a new phone conference at the end of the month.Huawei previously revealed to the media in response to mobile phone business issues that it will release its latest and strongest flagship phone this month.

Judging from the recent actions of Huawei executives who frequently hinted that the new phone is coming, the release of the P60 series is not far away, and there will be a warm-up rhythm in the future.

On March 9th, Yu Chengdong posted a sample of the new phone on Weibo, and the Weibo tail became P60 Pro, before it was Mate50 Pro.

It seems that Yu Chengdong has already used the new flagship in advance. Judging from the proofs, the powerful image capability of the new machine is fully reflected in the night scene.The proofs are estimated to be taken in telephoto mode, and the super moon was taken.

Previously, Huawei Terminal BG and Chief Operating Officer He Gang released a set of samples of Huawei P60 series at the MWC 2023 conference, and the selected scene was daytime.

The camera is very expressive in the medium and long focal lengths, and the details presented are unusual, and the latitude of the film is very high. The formation of this imaging capability may be related to its new telephoto camera and variable aperture.

It is certain that this time the P60 series will have the blessing of Huawei’s imaging XMAGE technology, and its photography style may be different from the previous P series.

Another point that the outside world may be very interested in is the “black technology” on the P60 series. The previously released Mate50 series has received good feedback in the market with its configuration and functions such as Huawei Kunlun glass and satellite communication.

There is a high probability that the P60 series will also provide a Kunlun glass version, and the strength may be improved again.

It is worth noting that according to the latest revelations, the Huawei P60 series has already been mass-produced, and dealers are also seeking large orders. It seems that the P60 series is very popular in the market.