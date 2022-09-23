Original title: Yu Chengdong’s first sale of Mate 50 series: will speed up production to ensure product supply

Drive China September 23, 2022 News, yesterday, Huawei executive director, terminal business CEO, smart car solutions business group CEO Yu Chengdong posted on Weibo, “On September 21, Huawei Mate 50 series went on sale, a large number of enthusiastic Consumers go to Huawei stores to buy phones. Thank you very much for your love and support for the Mate 50 series. Huawei will speed up production to ensure product supply, so that more consumers can use the Mate 50 series mobile phones.”

Yu Chengdong also released a video introduction, saying, “Huawei Mate 50 series and the China Expedition Association have gone deep into the magnificent and mysterious Kunlun Mountains. The Mate 50 series that supports Beidou satellite news allows explorers to report to their families in unmanned areas without signals. Safe. The innovative low-battery mode supports emergency calls for 12 minutes even when the battery is low at 1%. The scenery on the road, no matter how far or near, the Mate 50 series’ super mobile imaging capabilities can help you perfectly record.”

According to what the media learned from the industry chain, the sales on the first day were too hot, and Huawei has begun to urgently increase the production of Mate 50 series mobile phones. According to industry chain sources, Huawei’s first batch of Mate 50 series has a total of about 4 million units in stock, which have been listed on major e-commerce stores and have been swept away. At the same time, the black version is more stocked, the Kunlun glass version, the Porsche version, and the “streamer purple” version are limited in stock, and the market is out of stock.

It is worth mentioning that it is reported that all three models have been sold at a higher price by channel dealers. Among them, the Mate 50 RS Porsche version 512GB has been increased to 21,000 yuan, a premium of over 8,000 yuan.

