After last week, Huawei Terminal BG and Chief Operating Officer He Gang posted a photo of his new mobile phone on Moments, today Huawei Yu Chengdong also posted a photo of the full moon taken by the new mobile phone on Weibo.

And attached text: “Use our upcoming new mobile phone to take a picture, and every piece is a blockbuster!” And the tail of the device displayed on this Weibo is Huawei P60 Pro.

This undoubtedly means that the official announcement of the release of the Huawei P60 series is not far away. In fact, the blogger @数码闲话站 once said that the Huawei P60 series will be released in the middle and late this month.

The first 50Mp± IMX888+f/1.4-4.0 variable aperture sensor solution, the main platform is Snapdragon 8+4G,It is expensive to open a customized production line alone, and it will take a while.

On the whole, the Huawei P60 series will still focus on the ancestral images. Judging from the proofs shown by Yu Chengdong, the top of the Guangzhou Tower and the full moon are still very clear under high-magnification zoom. It can be seen that the image strength is indeed Huawei’s consistent high. level.

However, how much can the 1/1.4 outsole + variable aperture solution improve the image of the Huawei P60 series? Can it challenge the mainstream 1-inch super-outsole solution on current flagship models? We will wait and see.

The pace of Huawei P60 series products is quite fast this time. According to supply chain news, Huawei P60 series has started mass production, and dealers have already placed a large number of orders.

Referring to the excellent market performance of Huawei Mate 50 series, the market expectation of Huawei P series is still positive. This fast-paced release and listing without too much warm-up also reflects Huawei’s confidence in itself.

After all, in the domestic high-end mobile phone market, Huawei is still Huawei, and other brands are still hard to match in the short term. Huawei just needs to make the product well, marketing those things is more of an icing on the cake.

This March is really lively. There are the released Honor Magic5 series, the officially announced Meizu 20 series, and the Huawei P60 series and OPPO Find X6 series.