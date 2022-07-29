Original title: Yu Jingguang denies Guo Mingji’s statement that Apple did not transfer orders due to problems with the iPhone 14 lens

IT House news on July 29th, if nothing else, we will see the arrival of the new generation of Apple’s iPhone 14 series in the early morning of September 14th this year.

Although there is still some time before the new phone is launched, the parameters and appearance of Apple’s iPhone 14 series have basically been exposed. At present, everyone can only care about the production capacity of the new machine.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last week that some of Apple’s memory and panel suppliers are facing component shortages, which will have a “limited impact” on iPhone 14 shipments this fall. In the latest report, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple may have to switch its suppliers again because some of the iPhone 14’s rear camera lenses have been suffering from “quality issues.”

Ming-Chi Kuo said that some camera lenses provided by Yujingguang had “coating cracks (film cracks) quality problems”. Apple has shifted orders for about 10 million lenses from GSEO to Largan, another lens-focused company, to avoid major delays in iPhone 14 production shipments.

After the news was released, Yujingguang’s stock price fell sharply, reaching a minimum of 368.5 yuan in early trading today, a drop of more than 8%.

In this regard, Yujingguang issued a statement saying that the content of the analyst’s statement is completely false. The company’s current orders are still very full, and there is no doubt about losing orders. In addition, the third quarter is a traditional peak season, and operations are expected to continue to be bullish.

Apple’s iPhone 14 is about to go on sale. An analyst pointed out in a report that the rear lens supplied by Yujingguang to Apple’s new phone has a coating-crack phenomenon. Apple has transferred 10 million orders to Largan, which directly impacted the market. The stock price trend of Yujingguang in the last two days.

In response to market rumors, Yujingguang made a solemn statement, saying: the analyst’s content is non-existent, and pointed out that in the production process, it is impossible for any supplier to be 100% free of problems, and the focus is whether the problem can be solved immediately. Yu Jingguang further said that the current order is very full, and there is no doubt about losing orders. In addition, the third quarter is a traditional peak season, and the business direction can be expected to go up.

IT House learned that Yujingguang's revenue in June was 1.152 billion yuan, a monthly increase of 42.53% and an annual increase of 1.49%. The revenue in the first half of the year was 6.255 billion yuan, an annual increase of 22.59%. Yujingguang's revenue in the second quarter was 2.874 billion yuan, a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 14.98%, an annual increase of 13.23%, and annual growth for four consecutive quarters. Chen Tianqing, chairman of Yujingguang, is optimistic about the expansion of mobile phone lens production capacity and the increase in the number of orders placed by major customers. Revenue will exceed the same period last year. Yujingguang's revenue in the second half of last year was 11.633 billion yuan. See also "Diversity is our strength": the largest Apple Store in Europe in Rome It is worth noting that Ming-Chi Kuo also said that Apple ordered components for the new product a few months before the official launch, so there is time to solve such problems. About the iPhone 14 series broke the news Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 14 models this year. Among them, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the only models with a faster A16 chip and a new "pill + punch" screen design. Rumor has it that this year's iPhone Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera capable of shooting 8K video. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also get the biggest front-facing camera upgrade in years, with a new larger f/1.9 aperture lens and autofocus for better low-light performance. As for the regular iPhone 14 models, it's largely based on the iPhone 13 hardware, including an A15 chip that brings smaller camera upgrades, larger batteries, and 6GB of RAM. The most notable upgrade to the mid-range product line this year is the launch of the "iPhone 14 Max" with a 6.7-inch screen to replace the "mini" model.

