



[Yu Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vanke: The demand for new houses has a ceiling and a bottom line]Vanke held its 2022 performance meeting today. At the meeting, regarding the market at the current stage, Yu Liang believed that there was neither “hurricane” nor “cold spring”. From Vanke’s perspective, the conclusion is similar to last year, and the market is still in a stage of mild recovery. In terms of demand for new houses, Yu Liang believes that there is a ceiling and a bottom line. On the one hand, the per capita housing area in domestic cities and towns has reached 40 square meters, and in recent years, large-scale construction of housing has also been delivered one after another. With a large amount of supply, the new housing market will not be able to return to its historical peak in 2021. On the other hand, in the absence of sudden changes in the external environment, the market can still maintain a demand of about 1.2 billion square meters for a period of time. As for Vanke itself, Yu Liang said that he would look for the general trend and do his own thing well. Affected by external factors, short-term market fluctuations are normal. Compared with the short-term trend, it is more important for Vanke to recognize the general trend. The industry will not be able to return to the stage of being overly dependent on residential development in the future. Vanke will continue to adhere to the road of equal emphasis on development, operation and service on the premise of sticking to the bottom line of safety.



