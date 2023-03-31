Home Business Yu Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vanke: There is a ceiling and a bottom line in the demand for new houses Vanke | Yu Liang | New Housing_Sina Technology_Sina.com
Business

Yu Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vanke: There is a ceiling and a bottom line in the demand for new houses Vanke | Yu Liang | New Housing_Sina Technology_Sina.com

by admin


[Yu Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vanke: The demand for new houses has a ceiling and a bottom line]Vanke held its 2022 performance meeting today. At the meeting, regarding the market at the current stage, Yu Liang believed that there was neither “hurricane” nor “cold spring”. From Vanke’s perspective, the conclusion is similar to last year, and the market is still in a stage of mild recovery. In terms of demand for new houses, Yu Liang believes that there is a ceiling and a bottom line. On the one hand, the per capita housing area in domestic cities and towns has reached 40 square meters, and in recent years, large-scale construction of housing has also been delivered one after another. With a large amount of supply, the new housing market will not be able to return to its historical peak in 2021. On the other hand, in the absence of sudden changes in the external environment, the market can still maintain a demand of about 1.2 billion square meters for a period of time. As for Vanke itself, Yu Liang said that he would look for the general trend and do his own thing well. Affected by external factors, short-term market fluctuations are normal. Compared with the short-term trend, it is more important for Vanke to recognize the general trend. The industry will not be able to return to the stage of being overly dependent on residential development in the future. Vanke will continue to adhere to the road of equal emphasis on development, operation and service on the premise of sticking to the bottom line of safety.

See also  Hengrui Medicine: HR19003 patch will start clinical trials in the near future


You may also like

Calenda da Vespa: vanity fair. Action-Italia Viva in...

Super saver (28) saves his entire salary and...

Prada ready to hire over 400 people in...

Criticism of cantonal banks – backed by a...

The Pope improves but the secret Conclave has...

CEO Martina Merz is fighting for her strategy

‘Cash is King’? La view di BofA

Meta considers banning political advertising in Europe

From Russkiy Parmesan to Parmesano di Colombia, Italy...

Banca Sistema launches Art-Kredit: pledged works of art...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy