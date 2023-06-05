Yuan Jiajun emphasized at the conference on promoting the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry in Chongqing, emphasizing the reality and striving to be the first to work hard and write a new chapter in the construction of a strong manufacturing city in the new era. Hu Henghua hosted Tang Fangyu and attended_Chongqing People’s Government Network

On the afternoon of June 5, the Chongqing City Promotion Conference on High-Quality Manufacturing Development was held.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

On the afternoon of June 5, the Chongqing City Promotion Conference on High-Quality Manufacturing Development was held. Municipal party secretary Yuan Jiajun attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to deeply study and practice the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and take the implementation of national strategies such as promoting the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and accelerating the construction of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor, etc., to seize new technologies , New industries develop new tracks, iteratively upgrade the industrial structure of the manufacturing industry, strive to be the first in reality, work hard, and make every effort to build an important national advanced manufacturing center, and contribute more and greater to the construction of a manufacturing power in the new journey of promoting Chinese-style modernization. Chongqing Power.

Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, presided over the meeting. Tang Fangyu, chairman of the CPPCC, Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and relevant municipal leaders attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Municipal Economic Information Commission, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Banan District, Fuling District, Jiangjin District, Changan Automobile, Porton Pharmaceuticals, and Zaisheng Technology made exchanges and speeches around the theme of the conference.

In his speech, Yuan Jiajun pointed out that Chongqing is an important manufacturing town, with a complete range of manufacturing industries, profound heritage and a solid foundation. General Secretary Xi Jinping placed high hopes on the development of Chongqing’s manufacturing industry and put forward clear requirements, which provided a fundamental basis for the high-quality development of Chongqing’s manufacturing industry. In recent years, the whole city has thoroughly implemented the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, earnestly implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, promoted the continuous expansion of the manufacturing industry, the continuous vitality of market entities, the good agglomeration and development momentum, and the accelerated pace of kinetic energy transformation, achieving positive results. Compared with the requirements of the construction of a modern new Chongqing, there are still some shortcomings in Chongqing’s manufacturing industry. The next five years will be a critical period for Chongqing to implement major national strategies, promote the start of modernization, and welcome the 30th anniversary of the direct administration of the central government. It is also a critical period for Chongqing’s manufacturing industry to cross new thresholds, cultivate new advantages, and step up to a new level. It is necessary to firmly grasp the high-quality development goals and tasks of the manufacturing industry, focus on key tasks, and accelerate the transformation of the quality, efficiency, and power of the manufacturing industry. , Achieve new breakthroughs in the upgrading of the main body of enterprises, and promote the manufacturing of a strong city to take a major step.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that efforts should be made to build the “33618” modern manufacturing cluster system, based on the existing foundation, amplify the unique advantages, build “four beams and eight pillars”, and focus on building intelligent networked new energy vehicles, a new generation of electronic information manufacturing, and advanced materials 3 Large trillion-level leading industrial clusters, upgrade and build three 500-billion-level pillar industrial clusters of intelligent equipment and intelligent manufacturing, food and agricultural product processing, and software information services, and innovate and create new displays, high-end motorcycles, light alloy materials, textiles, Biomedicine, new energy and new energy storage have 6 characteristic and advantageous industrial clusters of 100 billion yuan, focusing on future industries and high-growth industries to cultivate and expand 18 “new star” industrial clusters. Efforts should be made to stabilize expectations and strengthen the growth momentum of the main body, do everything possible to help companies out of trouble, vigorously cultivate high-quality market players, continue to strengthen investment promotion, and enhance the endogenous power of manufacturing development. It is necessary to focus on accelerating the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, solidly promote digital industrialization and industrial digitalization, create iconic scene applications, and shape Chongqing’s new business card of “digital manufacturing and smart industry”. Efforts should be made to promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of the manufacturing industry with the reform of “benefit per mu”, increase technological transformation, comprehensively strengthen quality brand building, and promote the integrated development of advanced manufacturing and modern service industries. It is necessary to focus on building a new system of “four-chain integration” of the innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain, talent chain, deploy the innovation chain around the industry chain, lay out the industry chain around the innovation chain, strengthen policy supply, efficiently allocate the capital chain, and complete the talent chain. It is necessary to focus on building a green and low-carbon development demonstration zone for the manufacturing industry in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, firmly grasp the “dual carbon” opportunity, do a good job in industrial energy conservation and carbon reduction, vigorously develop green and low-carbon industries, and accelerate the construction of a green manufacturing system. It is necessary to focus on building a backup base for important national industries, actively strive for the implementation of major national projects, take the initiative to undertake industrial transfers in the eastern region, promote the coordinated development of industries in the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, optimize the development layout of the “one district and two clusters” manufacturing industry, and maintain the industry Make new contributions to chain supply chain security.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that all localities and departments should strengthen coordination, consolidate responsibilities, and be brave in taking on responsibilities, so as to further gather a strong joint force to promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen overall coordination at the municipal level, and the competent departments must focus on major projects. The main leaders of the party and government in all districts and counties must become experts in the development of the manufacturing industry, and promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry as one of the “seven high-levels”. Sub-reports” important content, promote comparison and learning to catch up and strive for the first place. It is necessary to strengthen policy supply, make full use of national manufacturing development policies and measures, iteratively upgrade policies on finance and taxation, investment promotion, and land use, and build a linkage mechanism for policy innovation, policy adjustment, and policy implementation. It is necessary to create an optimal business environment, comprehensively promote the reform of “one thing at a time” throughout the life cycle of enterprises and individuals, improve the normalized “three services” work system, etc., increase supervision and accountability, and create an environment that advocates the real economy and supports the real economy. A strong atmosphere for the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry.

The meeting is held by video. The principals of relevant departments and units of districts, counties and cities, the principals of relevant central units in Chongqing, representatives of manufacturing enterprises, and representatives of relevant think tanks and other research institutions attended the meeting at the main venue. Each district and county, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone will set up branch venues.