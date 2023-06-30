Yuan weakness calls China’s central bank into action

10
China‘s central bank said in mid-May that the authorities would resolutely curb large exchange rate fluctuations in the yuan. She had also announced that she would examine self-regulation for dollar deposits. Weeks later, insiders reported that a self-regulatory body overseen by the Federal Reserve had asked key large state-owned banks to lower interest rates on dollar deposits. Big banks have been urged to lower the upper limit for rates from 5.3 percent to 4.3 percent.
