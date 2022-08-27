On August 26, Dayun Group held a brand press conference at the 2022 Chengdu Auto Show and officially released the high-end new energy vehicle brand-Yuanhang Automobile. This time, Yuanhang Motors launched four models globally, including two sedans, Yuanhang Y6 and Yuanhang Y7, and two SUVs, Yuanhang H8 and Yuanhang H9, and released the pure electric platform “BHD platform” at the same time.

Senior leaders of partners such as Bosch (China), Huawei, and Ali Zebra attended the event to help the Yuanhang car brand

It is understood that Yuanhang Motors uses the image of “Eagle Spreading its Wings” as its registered trademark, which means flying higher and sailing farther. The research and development of Yuanhang series products benchmarks against world-class luxury brands. World-class enterprises such as Ali Zebra have strategically cooperated in research and development, and all key components are from top suppliers in the industry.

Chairman of Dayun Group Co., Ltd. – Yuanqinshan

In terms of power, the Yuanhang series models are equipped with four-wheel drive dual motors, with a peak power of 500kW and a peak torque of 800N m. Among them, the fastest 0-100km/h acceleration time of Yuanhang Y6 and Y7 is only 3.5s. In terms of charging speed and cruising range that users are most concerned about, Yuanhang series models use 800V super fast charging, and charging for 10 minutes can increase the cruising range by more than 300km. There are two versions of the cruising range, 800km and 1000km, for consumers to choose.

In terms of intelligent technology, the Yuanhang series models are equipped with AliOS intelligent cockpit system, 17.38-inch entertainment screen, 70-inch AR-HUD, audio system with independent amplifier and 19 speakers, facial recognition Face ID, etc.

In addition, Yuanhang Motors series models are also equipped with intelligent induction frameless electric doors, electric induction trunk, dome-type intelligent dimming canopy, 140° super reclining second-row seats, full-vehicle seat massage, and ultra-low temperature heat pump air conditioning system etc. configuration.

In terms of chassis, the Yuanhang series models are equipped with Bosch iBooster brake-by-wire, Bosch ESP9.3 body stability system, Brembo professional brake system, intelligent air suspension, and CDC intelligent shock absorption system.

Voyage Y6

Yuanhang Y6 is positioned as a D-class ultra-luxury sedan, with a vehicle size of 5270×2000×1500mm and a wheelbase of 3130mm.

In terms of interior, Yuanhang Y6 adopts the driver-centered design concept. The 17.38-inch center control screen is located in front of the driver and extends above the center console. To the extreme, simple and generous.

Yuanhang Y7

Yuanhang Y7 is positioned as a D-class sports luxury sedan. The size of the vehicle is 5260×2000×1490mm and the wheelbase is 3128mm.

Yuanhang H8

Yuanhang H8 is positioned as a large ultra-luxury SUV, with a vehicle size of 5230×2015×1760mm and a wheelbase of 3126mm.

The new AliOS smart cockpit system, equipped with the third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon automotive-grade chip, has higher computing power and a smoother human-computer interaction experience. The vehicle is equipped with a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel, a 17.38-inch central control screen, and a 70-inch giant-screen AR-HUD augmented reality head-up display, enabling multi-screen interaction.

Yuanhang H9

Yuanhang H9 is positioned as a large-scale sports luxury SUV, with a vehicle size of 5220×2015×1760mm and a wheelbase of 3125mm.

In terms of interior, the seats are made of Nappa leather, and the front seats have 14-way intelligent adjustment, and have heating, ventilation and massage functions. The car is equipped with 256-color variable atmosphere lights and 20-level brightness adjustment, which can be intelligently changed according to the driving mode, breathing mode, flowing water welcome mode and music rhythm mode, so that the car presents a completely different atmosphere tone.