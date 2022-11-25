Home Business Yuanli Holdings (01933) released its interim results and the profit attributable to shareholders was 9.703 million yuan, an increase of 23.45% year-on-year|Yuanli Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Yuanli Holdings (01933) released its interim results and the profit attributable to shareholders was 9.703 million yuan, an increase of 23.45% year-on-year

Yuanli Holdings(01933) announced the interim results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved revenue of 179 million yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 9.7%; the profit attributable to shareholders was 9.703 million yuan, A year-on-year increase of 23.45%; basic earnings per share of 1.96 cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the growth of sales software and solutions business brought about by the implementation of a number of large-scale information construction projects of energy companies, and the growth of technical service business brought about by deepening cooperation with power grid companies.

