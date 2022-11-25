You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Yuanli Holdings(01933) announced the interim results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved revenue of 179 million yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 9.7%; the profit attributable to shareholders was 9.703 million yuan, A year-on-year increase of 23.45%; basic earnings per share of 1.96 cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the growth of sales software and solutions business brought about by the implementation of a number of large-scale information construction projects of energy companies, and the growth of technical service business brought about by deepening cooperation with power grid companies.

