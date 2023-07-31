Yuexiu Real Estate Leads Surge in Mainland Real Estate Stocks in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s mainland real estate stocks experienced a boost as most of them saw an increase in value. Yuexiu Property surged by more than 6%, signaling positive market sentiment.

At the time of reporting, Yuexiu Property (00123.HK) witnessed a remarkable increase of 6.30%. Longfor Group (00960.HK) also saw a significant rise of 4.87%, while Midea Real Estate (03990.HK) experienced a 4.34% increase.

This surge in mainland real estate stocks follows recent developments in policy and market support. The Political Bureau of the Central Committee set a tone of “adjusting and optimizing the real estate policy in a timely manner,” which was further reinforced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. The ministry clarified its commitment to providing policy support, generating optimism within the market.

In response to these positive signals, several first-tier cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, have expressed their intention to optimize real estate policies in the near future. This announcement has further fueled investor confidence in the sector.

The market response to the news has been significant, with the stocks of several major mainland real estate companies experiencing notable gains. This positive momentum indicates a renewed interest in the real estate sector, as investors anticipate a more supportive policy environment and increased market opportunities.

As the real estate market in Hong Kong continues to evolve, investors are closely monitoring policy developments and market dynamics to make informed investment decisions. The recent surge in mainland real estate stocks demonstrates the impact of policy announcements on market sentiment and investor behavior.