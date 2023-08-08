Yuhang District Explores Value-Added Services for the Whole Chain of Intellectual Property Rights and Presents Innovation Tips

Yuhang District of Hangzhou City Focuses on Intellectual Property Rights to Foster Innovation and Support Enterprises

Yuhang District in Hangzhou City has been making significant efforts to explore and enhance its intellectual property rights system. Through the implementation of the “one kind of thing” reform and the establishment of a coordination mechanism, Yuhang District aims to create a comprehensive and collaborative value-added service system for the entire cycle of intellectual property rights.

Recognizing the significance of intellectual property as the lifeblood of innovation, Yuhang District, known as a highland for scientific and technological innovation, houses over 2,180 national high-tech enterprises and boasts a talent pool of more than 370,000 individuals. With the convergence of innovative elements accelerating, there has been a growing demand from enterprises for services related to intellectual property application, protection, and value transformation.

Addressing the common challenges faced by small and medium-sized technology companies in accessing high-quality professional service agencies at affordable costs, Yuhang District has integrated government, social, and market resources. It has established a public service platform, connecting government agencies with market intermediaries and service providers. This platform offers a comprehensive “service package” for intellectual property rights, with 11 types of value-added services tailored to the specific growth stages of enterprises.

During the early stages of development, Yuhang District plans to establish a national artificial intelligence industry intellectual property operation center. This center will create a global patent database related to artificial intelligence and assemble a team of 123 industry experts. These experts will provide support for the development of technological research, patent layouts, and business competition strategies for science and technology innovation enterprises in the region.

Furthermore, Yuhang District has implemented the “Science and Technology Accelerator” plan, focusing on the new generation of information technology and new energy industry. Through the China (Zhejiang) Intellectual Property Protection Center, Yuhang District has expedited the review process for enterprise invention patents, reducing the authorization cycle from an average of 16 months to just 3 months. This acceleration enables companies to introduce their technologies and products to the market sooner, enhancing their competitiveness.

In the later stages of development, Yuhang District is addressing the financing difficulties faced by technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises. It is exploring the reform of intellectual property securitization and has successfully issued ABS (issued in the securities market) and ABN (issued in the inter-bank market), making it the first province to do so. This securitization has helped 25 light-asset science and innovation enterprises secure low-interest financing of 243 million yuan, saving nearly 15 million yuan in financing costs.

These value-added services have played a crucial role in accelerating the upgrade of regional innovation policies. Yuhang District aims to achieve 30.2 high-value invention patents per 10,000 people by 2022, a 64% increase from the previous year. In the first half of this year alone, Yuhang District granted 1,820 invention patents, representing a year-on-year increase of 17.95%. Additionally, PCT international patent applications reached 289, a year-on-year increase of 61.45%.

The intellectual property ecosystem in Yuhang District is continuously evolving, solidifying the region’s industrial structure and planning direction. To further enhance its services, Yuhang District will continue to explore reforms in the “one category” approach for value-added services in the entire chain of intellectual property rights. The strengthening of government service capabilities is expected to attract further regional development.

Yuhang District has already taken strides in enhancing its intellectual property ecosystem. It has established provincial-level patent navigation in key areas such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. Furthermore, it has analyzed and identified Yuhang’s position within international and domestic industrial chains, providing a list of investment-inviting enterprises. This information serves as a valuable reference for decision-making on industrial layout and attracting investments in the region.

Source: Zhejiang Daily

Author: Reporter Zhu Mei, Correspondent Xu Ying

Editor: Zheng Haiyun

