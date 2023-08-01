Yum China Shares Drop Over 3% After Weak Second-Quarter Revenue Report

Yum China, the operator of popular fast-food brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut in China, experienced a decline of over 3 percent in after-hours trading on Monday. This drop came after the company reported second-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations, leading investors to lower their expectations for the company’s fiscal third quarter.

Yum China‘s second-quarter profit was $197 million, or 47 cents per share, compared to $83 million, or 20 cents per share, in the same period last year. Although the company saw a 25% increase in revenue, reaching $2.65 billion, it still fell short of the anticipated earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $2.72 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Reflecting on these results, Andy Yeung, the company’s chief financial officer, emphasized the focus on boosting sales as a top priority for the fiscal third quarter. Yum China plans to capitalize on sales opportunities during the peak summer season. However, Yeung also highlighted the relatively high benchmark set by record restaurant margins in the fiscal third quarter of the previous year, which was influenced by factors like austerity measures.

Despite the disappointing second-quarter results, Yum China maintains its performance outlook for fiscal year 2023, expecting to open 1,100-1,300 new stores with a capital expenditure of approximately US$700-900 million. The company’s stock ended the regular session with a modest increase of 2.1%.

It is worth noting that this article is translated from MarketWatch, an independent publication operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal.