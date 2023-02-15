Yunda Express said that the Shanghai outlets gradually returned to normal, and some deliveries were not timely due to lack of manpower

Recently, due to problems such as courier delays and abnormal customer service, rumors about Yunda Express have continued.

According to reports, the person in charge of Yunda Express said,Yunda Express is gradually returning to normal in Shanghai.

At present, the distribution in Shanghai is operating normally, and individual Shanghai Yunda outlets have not delivered in time, etc.It was because the younger brother did not return to work in time after the Spring Festival and was caused by insufficient manpower.

Previously, the abnormal delivery of Yunda Express parcels continued to ferment on the Internet. Many netizens complained on social platforms that the Yunda Express they used had abnormal delivery and the customer service could not be contacted.

In response to the feedback from netizens, Yunda’s latest official announcement stated that it has taken active measures recently. As of now,Most of the backlog of express mail in these outlets has been cleared up in time, and all will be cleared up in the near future.

Yunda said in the announcement that “more than 2,000 outlets are closed” and “the company is about to go bankrupt” are all false.

According to the latest statistics, Yunda’s first-level outlets have increased by more than 100 compared with the same period last year, and the number of Lanpai terminals has increased by more than 10,000. Yunda’s network express service has continued to extend from county-level comprehensive coverage to township areas.