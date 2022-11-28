You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

Yushenfeng Holdings(02132) announced its results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue was approximately HK$440 million, a year-on-year decrease of 8.2%; net profit was HK$21.442 million, a year-on-year decrease of approximately 25.2%. Earnings per share were HK1.37 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in the amount of work for certain large-scale projects during the period.

