Yuzhou Group Proposes 3 Options for Creditors to Convert New Notes in Restructuring Plan

Yuzhou Group Announces Restructuring Plan for Creditors with Three Conversion Options

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has recently provided an update on its debt restructuring and business development plans. The company and its advisors, PJT Partners and Kirkland, have been engaging with a group of creditors consisting of holders of certain US dollar-denominated senior notes overseas. Together, they have been working towards formulating a consensus restructuring plan for the company’s senior notes, senior perpetual securities, and overseas debt under private placement notes.

After considering current market conditions, the company’s operating performance, and expected cash flow, Yuzhou Group has developed a detailed restructuring plan. However, a final agreement on the restructuring terms has not yet been reached between the company and the creditor group.

The proposed Scheme of Scheme of Arrangement will involve two classes of scheme creditors. Category 1 includes senior notes holders, while Category 2 comprises holders of senior perpetual securities and/or secured notes. Both categories will have the opportunity to convert their existing notes into new notes through three different options, each subject to varying conversion ratios.

Option 1, with a capped limit, allows creditors to convert their notes into short-term notes. Option 2, which has no upper limit, provides the opportunity to convert into medium-term notes, long-term notes, and new ordinary shares of the company. Option 3, the default option with no upper limit, allows for conversion into long-term notes.

To enhance the credit quality of the short-term and medium-term notes, a package of credit-enhancement measures will be implemented. These measures involve the first-level pledge and second-level pledge on the shares of 16 wholly foreign-owned enterprise project companies. It is estimated that these project companies will generate leveraged free cash flow ranging from $300 million to $360 million.

Additionally, the short-term notes will be pledged with 10% of the company’s equity held by the controlling shareholder after the reorganization, exclusively benefiting short-term note holders.

The allocation of short-term and medium-term notes to the cash settlement mechanism will enjoy first and second priority, respectively. This mechanism ensures that 70% of the net proceeds from the sale of 33 investment properties and 70% of the distribution and/or realization proceeds from the shareholders of five wholly foreign-owned enterprise project companies will be provided to select short-term and medium-term note creditors. These underlying assets are expected to generate approximately $1.9 billion of leveraged free cash flow attributable to the company.

As of December 31, 2022, Yuzhou Group’s total interest-bearing liabilities related to overseas debts amounted to approximately US$6.8 billion. This includes outstanding senior notes of approximately US$5.5 billion, senior perpetual securities with an outstanding repayment principal of US$300 million, notes guaranteed by the company with an outstanding principal amount of approximately US$700 million, and other pledged and unsecured bank debt of approximately US$300 million.

Looking ahead, Yuzhou Group’s existing property development projects are projected to generate a total cumulative unlevered cash flow of approximately RMB 40 billion to RMB 50 billion from 2023 to 2032. This encompasses projects developed by the group, its joint ventures, and associates.

While the final terms of the debt restructuring are yet to be determined, Yuzhou Group’s efforts to engage constructively with creditors and develop a comprehensive plan demonstrate its commitment to resolving its financial challenges and ensuring a sustainable future.